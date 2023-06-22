Reinforcement for security in tourist season arrives in Santa Marta

500 police officers and 200 soldiers join the surveillance work. There will be 17 lifeguards on the beaches, in addition to tourist management.

Everything is listed in Santa Marta to guarantee the security of samariums and visitors during the mid-year tourist season. The Alcaldesa Virna Johnson unveiled the device for shield the city: will be more than two thousand members of the Metropolitan PoliceArmy and relief agencies that will be in charge of ensuring the well-being of all.

The priority of the authorities will be the Fiesta del Mar and the V South American Beach Gamesthe two most important events that will take place in the city in the next month.

The Security Plan will have the ‘Purple Patrol’ for the first time, which will comprehensively attend to women victims of violence in any corner of Santa Marta. In addition, security will be reinforced with 500 police officers, in addition to the 1,200 assigned in the District for a total of 1,700 uniformed officers.

There will also be 20 traffic police officers, 30 uniformed traffic officers and 20 agents from the Ministry of Mobility.

Thanks to inter-institutional work promoted from Districtthe operations and controls in the streets will be strengthened with the presence of 200 soldiers from the Second Brigade of the National Army, added to the technological support of high-tech drones for investigative work.

The beach areas will also have specialized personnel thanks to the agreement between the District Mayor’s Office and the Santa Marta Volunteer Fire Departmentwho will have 17 lifeguards who will be watching areas such as the Bay, Taganga and El Rodadero.

The District will have all the staff of the secretariats for the development of tourism management, an inter-institutional team that will provide the best experiences to all tourists who visit the city.

“We will activate the tourist management so that there is a presence of teams in the points where more tourists receive. We will have in Bonda, Guachaca, Minca, El Rodadero, Taganga, the Historic Center and the southern corridor, all to generate a better experience for tourists,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

It should be noted that in the Governments of Changeo The well-being of the Samarians and visitors has always been guaranteed, it was like this during the period of the then mayor and today governor Carlos Caicedo, the city ​​left the list of the 50 most violent cities in the worldactions that were continued in the administrations of Raphael Martinez and currently by Virna Johnson to consolidate Santa Marta as a safe destination.

