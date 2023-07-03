Reinterpreting the territory in a digital key with (ab)Normal: 4 days of free workshop for 10 students

Antonio Curò Refuge (Valbondione), from 25 to 28 August 2023

(ab)Normalin collaboration with the Architectural Association of London, proposes a visiting school by title The Self-Observing Landscapescheduled in the heart of the Bergamo Alps of the Orobico Park from 25 to 28 August 2023which aims to rework and reinterpret the vision of the territory in relation to the most contemporary techniques of simulation and digital representation.

There are only 10 places available, the selected ones – evaluated on the basis of the portfolio sent – will access a scholarship including transport from Milan, board and lodging. The material for the selection must be sent via email to [email protected] by 10 July 2023.

The program revolves around the construction of small digital territories that they are replicas of real portions of physical territory, so as to create fragments of a larger three-dimensional map. This feat is made possible by the continuous evolution of the digital devices used to represent the geography of the Earth, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but at the same time complex and difficult to control.

We live in a world where we feel the need to create a “digital twin” of everything, starting from the 3D scan of the objects, and to try increasingly complex simulations of the whole planet so you can observe the changes in real time and of predict its future.

One can think of some places in Europe, such as the Alpine area of ​​northern Italy, where changes in the weather, environmental disasters and morphographic changes in animal species are constantly evolving. Areas like this constitute decidedly fertile ground for digital simulations, which in this sense present themselves as methods for interpreting the present and at the same time for imagining the future.

The situation just described leads to a completely new interpretation of the landscape, which manages to self-observation thanks to its “cybernetic twin”.

The workshop, aimed at students from all over Europe, embraces these considerations and, after a series of seminars, held in May, which involved great digital art experts including architects, designers and artists from all over the world, moves on to the more practical phase and experiential.

The participants will live four days at the Antonio Curò Refuge in the Orobic Alpswhere they will meet alpine guides who will allow them to broaden their knowledge of the areacollect data for prepare project ideas and they will start to definition of infrastructure micro design intended for that landscape context.

About (ab)Normal

(ab)Normal is a multidisciplinary creative agency experimenting in the field of design, architecture, digital art and creative direction; founded in 2018 by Marcello Carpino, Mattia Inselvini, Davide Masserini and Luigi Savio. (ab)Normal has contributed his works to various cultural events related to design and architecture and has created special projects for clients such as Moncler, Bally, LVMH, Cassina, OneBlockDown.

THE SELF-OBSERVING LANDSCAPE

25 – 28 August 2023

Antonio Curò Refuge – Valbondione (BG)

+ info: abnormalstory.com

published on: 06/30/2023

