The laboratory that was supposed to produce the Italian vaccine against Covid is now working for Ebola. The first 1,100 vials to contain the haemorrhagic fever epidemic in Uganda have just left from the ReiThera biotech in Castel Romano, near the capital. ReiThera produced them together with the American Sabin Institute, with the help of the American government, after its vaccine against Covid
See also [Qin Peng live broadcast]Who is the high-income "common prosperity" of 500,000 to whom? | Kim Jong-un | China Kexing Vaccine | 500,000 revenue