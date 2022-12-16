Home News ReiThera’s revenge: it makes a vaccine against Ebola. The first thousand doses sent to Uganda left Italy
News

ReiThera’s revenge: it makes a vaccine against Ebola. The first thousand doses sent to Uganda left Italy

by admin
ReiThera’s revenge: it makes a vaccine against Ebola. The first thousand doses sent to Uganda left Italy

The laboratory that was supposed to produce the Italian vaccine against Covid is now working for Ebola. The first 1,100 vials to contain the haemorrhagic fever epidemic in Uganda have just left from the ReiThera biotech in Castel Romano, near the capital. ReiThera produced them together with the American Sabin Institute, with the help of the American government, after its vaccine against Covid

See also  [Qin Peng live broadcast]Who is the high-income "common prosperity" of 500,000 to whom? | Kim Jong-un | China Kexing Vaccine | 500,000 revenue

You may also like

Negative Mantoux tests, the TB outbreak in the...

The first Christmas letter without Don Di Piazza’s...

Supplementary contract to the Unifarco of Santa Giustina,...

Italy with fewer and fewer residents: census data

The woman took cold medicine for 5 days...

Surviving Christmas – Claudio Rossi Marcelli

New crown vaccination for the elderly promoted in...

Scalero day at Botta di Ivrea between music...

The 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Fair “Two Districts” theme...

Refrontolo, 35-year-old mother dies of cancer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy