Reject excessive packaging to stop tongue waste

In order to resolutely curb catering waste and excessive packaging behaviors, and actively practice green development and lifestyles, on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival, Xiamen Market Supervision Department ordered major supermarkets, canteens of enterprises and institutions, school canteens, large and medium-sized hotels, catering units, Focusing on catering Internet celebrity stores, etc., strengthen supervision and inspection of catering waste and excessive packaging of products; at the same time, by distributing “Rejecting Excessive Packaging and Opposing Extravagance and Waste” posters and civilized dining table proposals to operators and consumers, explaining restricted products The new regulations on excessive packaging and the knowledge of civilized dining tables call on citizens to avoid extravagance and waste, consume rationally, reject excessive packaging, save resources, and jointly create a civilized city.

Strengthen supervision and inspection to curb catering waste

In Haicang District, the market supervision department combines catering and food safety supervision and inspection actions such as “checking Internet celebrities once a month” to focus on key links such as ordering food for takeaway, wedding banquets, buffets, and unit canteens, focusing on checking whether there are unidentified food and beverage service units. Take the initiative to remind consumers of anti-food waste, whether to induce or mislead consumers to order more food, strictly investigate and deal with it quickly, and correct 9 illegal acts that merchants did not actively remind or induce consumers to order food.

While strengthening supervision and inspection, since May, the market supervision department has issued 6,000 copies of the “Proposal for Conserving Food” and distributed them to the catering industry, canteens of enterprises and institutions, and consumers in Haicang District; The unit publicized and implemented the “Anti-Food Waste Law”; carried out four “civilized dining table” publicity activities in communities and schools, and widely publicized the new fashion of paying attention to food safety, rejecting food waste, and practicing conservation. The Haicang District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau also cooperated with the District Health Bureau and the District Education Bureau to carry out the creation of “Nutrition and Healthy Canteens” in school canteens, and included the prevention of food waste as an important creation content. Through data review + on-site assessment, a total of 21 school canteens were awarded the title of “Nutritious and Healthy Canteen”.

Propaganda and implementation of new packaging regulations advocate green consumption

As the Dragon Boat Festival is approaching, zongzi has entered the peak sales season. Major shopping malls and supermarkets have launched a variety of zongzi gift boxes to create a strong festive atmosphere. In Jimei District, the market supervision department organized law enforcement personnel to carry out pre-holiday surprise inspections to severely investigate and deal with illegal activities such as excessive product packaging, shortfalls, illegal prices, and false publicity.

During the operation, law enforcement officers carefully checked the packaging, measurement, and price of zongzi and other commodities, as well as the labeling and identification of bulk zongzi; The formally implemented “Requirements for Restricting Excessive Packaging of Commodities Food and Cosmetics” (GB23350-2021) stipulates that the significance and related requirements of restricting excessive packaging of commodities shall be preached to operators, and the operators shall be guided to ensure good procurement in accordance with national standards to ensure that zongzi The product packaging is legal and compliant.

During the operation, law enforcement officers inspected Yonghui, Yuanchu, 85°C, and several chain tea shops in Jimei District. No excessive packaging was found on the scene. In response to the fact that one of the zongzi did not clearly mark the price, the law enforcement officers issued a notice of order to correct on the spot.

“Rejecting excessive packaging and opposing extravagance and waste is a concrete action to promote traditional Chinese virtues and cultivate a positive social atmosphere. In the next step, the market supervision department will actively perform its duties and continue to carry out inspections on key commodities such as zongzi and tea. , implement the main responsibility of the enterprise, and guide the public to establish a simple, moderate, green and low-carbon life and consumption concept.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau said. (Xiamen Daily reporter Chen Ni and correspondent Wei Qingxin)

Original Title: Reject Excessive Packaging, Stop Tongue Waste, Market Supervision Department Conducts Pre-Dragon Boat Festival Inspection

Editor in charge: Fang Di

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

