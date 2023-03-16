In a statement released by Corpoamazonia, the entity rejected the death of a jaguar in it putumayo for the community.

The entity stated that “We categorically reject acts of violence against wildlifethanks the community that helps denounce these unfortunate events and extends the invitation to join efforts and mitigate the irreversible loss of biodiversity in the southern Amazon colombian“.

The pronouncement was made after images that circulated on social networks in which the cat appears, which was monitored by the Corporation, but was killed by villagers that photos were taken with the body of the animal.

The images that appear in the networks have generated indignation not only in Putumayo but in the world.

Conservation

This feline was monitored within the framework of the Wild Feline Conservation project of the Putumayo.

The species in question is categorized in a conservation status “near threatened” by the IUCN, and at the national level as “vulnerable” by Resolution 1912 of 2017.

The Municipal Mayor’s Office of Puerto Asís and the Environmental and Ecological Protection Group of the Police Department – Putumayo, advance criminal actions before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, since hunting is an established crime through Law 2111 of 2021, Art. 328 B.

On the other hand, Corpoamazonía indicated that it carries out technical accompaniment and sensitization to communities of the municipalities and villages of the department of Putumayo where these cats are present.

The purpose of this initiative is generate knowledge and recommendations for peaceful coexistence with this species considered an indicator of the good state of conservation of ecosystems and an emblematic figure of Amazonian ancestral knowledge.

