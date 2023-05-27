Rejection of a threatening statement from the Russian Embassy in Colombia

The Russian Embassy in Colombia generated widespread rejection after publishing a statement that has been described as threatening and censoring the work of journalism in the country. In that statement, Russian diplomats expressed their outrage at a journalistic note and asked to draw a clear line between freedom of opinion and flirting with “an ideology of terrorism.”

The controversy was sparked by an interview conducted by W Radio with Ilya Ponomarev, a former deputy to the Russian parliament and spokesman for the Russian Freedom Legion opposition party. The Russian Embassy considers Ponomarev a fugitive from justice, accusing him of forcibly inciting regime change in Russia.

Faced with this situation, the Embassy demanded that the Colombian station assume responsibility for the content it publishes and actively condemn the extremist ideas promoted by interviews of this type. They also affirmed the importance of drawing a clear line between freedom of opinion and flirting with terrorist ideology.

However, various sectors of Colombian society have expressed their rejection of this statement. Senators, representatives, the media, journalists and even the Colombian Foreign Ministry have expressed their disagreement with the position of the Russian Embassy.

“The National Government rejects censorship of the media, as it undermines the foundations of a democratic, free, informed and participatory society”, said the Colombian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Julio Sánchez Cristo, director of W Radio, affirmed that Russia’s pronouncement confirms its lack of respect for free opinion. However, he pointed out that Russian government spokesmen will continue to be invited to the radio network.

#SeLesAdvirtió that the freedom of the press is in danger. Yesterday a world statement against WRadio with unacceptable expressions criticizing our international team that is at war, Russia confirmed that little or nothing respects free opinion. Its spokespersons are still invited to… – Julio Sánchez Cristo (@jsanchezcristo) May 26, 2023

In fact, the Moscow Court sentenced the Colombian Alberto Giraldo Saray to five years in prison, due to the dissemination of false news about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“In Russia authoritarianism and censorship can be very normal, but here in Colombia press freedom is still respected. W Radio is free to invite and interview whomever they consider”, expressed Senator Jota Pe Hernandez.

Different personalities have also expressed their indignation at the statement from the Russian Embassy. Mónica Rodríguez, presenter of Noticia Uno, described it as an attack on press freedom and highly dangerous. For her part, representative Cathy Juvinao affirmed that no foreign country can claim the audacity to tell the Colombian media whom to interview or not.

“It is a threat against freedom of expression openly. All my support, and that of this work team, to Julio Sánchez Cristo and W Radio. All the right to practice journalism in this country”, said Gustavo Gómez, director of Caracol Radio.