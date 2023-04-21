Relations with Taiwan continue despite pressure from China

Write: Luis Allen.

The communist regime in Beijing seeks to take advantage of the April 30 elections to suggest the supposed advantages of a greater commercial relationship, but with the aim of making Paraguay break with the Republic of China (Taiwan). However, so far it has not managed to get the opposition Coalition to lean towards breaking relations in the event that it wins the elections.

The Government of Taiwan is waiting for the result of the elections on Sunday, April 30, because later there could be news regarding a definition of the new Paraguayan Government on a possible relationship with communist China, after breaking with the “rebel” island. But the opposition Concertación has so far not announced a definitive position on the matter, preferring in any case a pragmatic position related more to world geopolitics than to the immediate economic convenience of opening relations with the Asian giant.

The Government of Taiwan denied that it had pressured Efraín Alegre to define his position regarding a possible establishment of relations with communist China in the event of an electoral victory for the opposition on April 30, as was published in the press. National and international.

The opposition candidate had suggested in a conversation with businessmen interested in increasing exports to China that the relationship with Taiwan could be reviewed after analyzing whether more trade with the communist regime in Beijing would be convenient.

But the declaration did not go beyond being an expression of wishes about a possibility still subject to cost-benefit analysis, but on a geopolitical level and not for mere commercial reasons.

More than ever, the elections have become a kind of “test” for the close alliance that Paraguay and the “rebel” Asian island have up to now, because mainland China would be confident that a victory of the Concertación over the ANR would allow us to think in a change in the 66-year relationship with the Taiwanese, to go on to recognize the Beijing regime mainly for economic and commercial considerations.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry went so far as to suggest that the mainland Chinese’s objective is to remove Paraguay from the group of 13 countries that recognize the island as the authentic representative of the Republic of China, because a decision to that effect by the new Asunción government would become in a resounding communist Chinese triumph, being the only country in South America that still maintains ties with the anti-communist government of Taipei.

US pressure

But the real pressure on the Paraguayan government would come from the United States, since on several occasions in recent months some representatives of the power of the North have repeatedly insisted that they recommend that Paraguay continue to maintain relations with Taiwan, as a demonstration that Americans do not want mainland China to increase its influence in Latin America.

The US request cannot be ignored, bearing in mind that Washington counts Paraguay among its closest allies. In addition, the latest financial sanctions adopted against high-ranking exponents of the red leadership, such as Horacio Cartes and Hugo Velázquez, who were named “significantly corrupt” by the Joe Biden government, have configured a virtual North American intervention in Paraguayan internal politics in the middle of the pre-trial process. -electoral.

When he responded to a question at the press conference for the presentation of a part of his possible future cabinet, Efraín Alegre did not want to go into much detail on the issue of the relationship with Taiwan, but apparently a change in the relationship for eventual recognition of communist China would not figure in the immediate priorities of the Concertación government program, in the event of an opposition victory over the ANR on April 30.

But whatever the result, Taiwan has already announced that it will send a delegation after the elections, in order to make high-level contacts with the new government to learn “in situ” the specific situation towards the possibility of opening relations with the Chinese regime. communist, after breaking with the island, notoriously supported by the United States.

The Taiwanese concern is based on the certainty of the pressure that the mainland Chinese are also exerting to finally get the Government of Asunción to choose to maintain relations with them, since it is also a fact that Paraguay carries out fluid economic operations with the Asian giant despite the Lack of formal diplomatic relations.

But the exchange is carried out in unfavorable terms for the Paraguayan economy, taking into account the reality of the deficit in the trade balance due to the greater national imports, and especially those directed to the border exchange of re-exports, without compensation with a similar amount of exports of agricultural products. and farmers, who mostly arrive in China through triangulation through other South American countries.

The decision to break with Taiwan to balance trade with communist China will not be easy for the new Paraguayan government, regardless of whether Efraín Alegre or Santiago Peña is the future president, since the issue is part of the current conflictive world geopolitical framework, with a growing escalation between the United States and China for hegemony in the Pacific region and throughout the world.

What satisfies the United States is that up to now, with the term of President Mario Abdo Benítez coming to an end, Paraguay’s position remains unchanged with respect to its support and alliance with Taiwan, even more so in the context of the current threats from communist China. to invade the island as a result of Russia’s decision to do the same with Ukraine.

defend democracy

At the same time, Paraguayan support for Taiwan is also part of the defense of the democratic values ​​of the Taiwanese people, which are an example for the Asian region and the world, and deserve to be vindicated by the international community.

Being the only South American country that maintains relations with Taiwan, will cause Paraguay that the mainland Chinese regime will continue to pressure it with the siren songs of greater benefits from an expanded commercial and economic relationship.

But we must keep in mind that the offer with the greatest relationship comes from an autocratic regime that yearns with world leadership to unseat the United States from the dominance of the dollar to replace it with the Chinese yuan as the leading currency in international trade.

Paraguay must maintain a close relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) because of what the island represents on the world stage, not only because of its degree of development (it is the 21st economy in the world) but because of what it represents in terms of stability international law and democratic freedoms in full operation at the internal level.

Based on this proposal, the Paraguayan Government must continue with Taiwanese cooperation for its own economic and social development, repaying this support with the firmness of the request before the international community to give more spaces to Taiwan in the search for solutions to the great problems such as climate change and gradually achieve the goals of zero carbon emissions.

This is what the Consul General of Taiwan in Ciudad del Este, Camilo Chang, stated, who expressed that Taiwan is willing “and is able to cooperate with international partners to jointly achieve a transition to net zero emissions and guarantee a sustainable environment for generations.” future”.

The island thus has a lot to contribute at the global level and Paraguay can promote this position for its own prosperity, while contributing to international stability based on Taiwan’s influential position in the Indo-Pacific region, mainly due to its oil industry. semiconductors, which occupies a central position in global supply chains.

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is rapidly reducing the use of high-carbon energy resources, through production processes developing new technologies and new models, with constantly evolving microchip innovations, which has developed numerous electronic device applications promoting the conservation of planetary energy.

At the same time that it advances in terms of economic growth, Taiwan is successfully carrying out its energy transition with the increase in renewable energy to the detriment of that from fossil fuels.

In May 2022, its installed renewable energy capacity reached 12,300 megawatts, a notable increase of 60 percent compared to 2016, while from 2005 to 2020 Taiwan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 79 percent, but In the same period, its greenhouse effect emissions fell by 45 percent, which shows that the Asian island’s economic growth has practically become unrelated to the harmful emissions that influence climate change.

The frustrating thing is that, despite these evident achievements in terms of sustainable development, Taiwan is outside international forums due to the veto of the Beijing regime, thus corresponding to Paraguay insisting as its closest ally for the greater presence of the Asian country in the concert of democratic nations.

Coincidentally, the next Paraguayan government will have to propose as its highest priority the installation of high-tech industries here, taking advantage of the privileged relationship with Taiwan, as in the case of semiconductors, thus turning Paraguay into a Latin American and global technology center.

In recent times it could be noticed that more and more compatriots work or study in Taiwan, which allows the formation of valuable human resources that can be prepared to face the tasks of economic and industrial development that Paraguay will need in the near future.

Thus, the greatest advantage in industrialization with high-tech human resources with Taiwanese cooperation clearly appears, compared to the mere export of raw materials and the indebtedness offered by the mainland Chinese, at the same time that the iron defense of the existing democracy in Taipei, against the autocratic regime in Beijing.