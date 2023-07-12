Relatives ask for justice for victims who died in a head-on collision.

CHUNCHI

Anxiety and cries of pain rumbled the streets of the Chunchi canton on the morning of Wednesday, July 12, 2023, where a peaceful march was held in memory of three people who died as a result of a head-on collision that occurred in the Old Compud sector, belonging to Chunchi. .

On June 29, 2023, in the old Compud sector, in Chunchi, there was a traffic accident between a white van and a motorcycle, according to the information obtained, the accident was a frontal collision. The heartbreaking event would have occurred on the night of June 29 around 9:35 p.m. on the Panamericana Sur E35 in the aforementioned sector.

Said accident claimed the lives of three people (Jenifer Nicol Santander Castillo, Anita Estefanía Castillo Patiño and Junior Fernando Peñafiel) who were traveling on the motorcycle to a neighboring town, according to witnesses who witnessed the event affirmed that the driver of the truck would be responsible since who exceeded the speed limit, the same who fled at the time of the heartbreaking event, residents and relatives of the victims emphasized that the perpetrator of the events would be a member of the National Police department

Given the events that occurred on the morning of July 12, 2023, relatives of the deceased and residents of the community carried out a peaceful march, in the streets of the Chunchi canton where they raised their voices in protest and demand for the lives of the victims, “We We ask for justice and that the death of my daughter and my nephews not go unpunished, that the person responsible pay for what happened, because from my face I know that not even with all the money in the world will they return my daughter, much less my niece , but that at least the police do justice, that they hand over the person responsible and that they are not accomplices of the murderer,” said Evangelina Castillo, Jenifer’s mother.

The nonconformity of the community increases when the alleged culprit would have been the first to file the complaint against the relatives of the victims, leaving the deceased as guilty. “It is true, that it is prohibited for more than one person to circulate on a motorcycle, we agree, that is what the law says, but because the law also does not say that the owner of the vehicle was exceeding the speed limit when the motorcycle hit, of course. He belongs to the police department, they cover him up, where is justice, the equality of rights that speak to us so much, the man who commits the recklessness had the pleasure of changing his clothes, removing the license plates from the truck and fleeing, instead of asking the residents for help, to help the children, what a nerve,” said Marco Antonio Peñafiel, father of Junior Peñafiel. The march had a concentration in the central park of Chunchi, where the leaders of the surrounding communities, friends and relatives of the victims requested the presence of the police chief and the capture of the alleged culprit. “When we went to file the complaint, they told us that due to Chunchi festivities there is no attention, but go to the Lord if there is attention, a complaint appears against our boys dated July 4, a holiday that had been mentioned to us” stressed Peñafiel.

