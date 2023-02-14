Home News Relatives identified the men murdered on the Fortul – Tame road – news
Relatives identified the men murdered on the Fortul – Tame road

Relatives identified the men murdered on the Fortul – Tame road – news

The cowardly manner in which two criminals murdered a service station worker in the municipality of Saravena the night before, for stealing the product, was recorded on security cameras.

The events occurred late in the afternoon of Sunday, February 12, at the La Pavita Service Station, in the place known as La Pava, the exit route to the Ruta de La Soberanía and the municipality of Cubará.

The unfortunate worker was identified as Cristian Cepeda, affectionately known as “Compotica” who did not resist the assailants, was shot at neck level, dying instantly.

Dressed in black and hiding their faces with helmets, the criminals, after stealing the money and murdering the employee, took a motorcycle and fled.

People close to the victim assured that he was a hard worker, helpful and a good person, for which they demand that the authorities capture those responsible for the crime.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  The students of the Cena involved in the organization of the Canoe World Championships in Ivrea

