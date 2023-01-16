Governor Indira Luz Barrios Guarnizo led the Unified Command Post, PMU, at the departmental level, where the situation of clashes between armed groups that commit crimes in the area was analyzed.

Since January 10, it was known that there are clashes between Farc and ELN dissidents in the rural area of ​​the municipalities of Puerto Rondón and Arauquita; situation that affects the safety of the residents of the villages Lejanías, Normandía and Marrero.

According to the departmental president, authorities are carrying out some actions within security limits, it is also confirmed that at least 11 subversives have been injured and others killed, of which the technical inspection of the corpse will be carried out when conditions allow it.

Participating in this PMU were military authorities, the Police, the mayor of Puerto Rondón, the Ombudsman’s Office, the ICBF, the Prosecutor’s Office, the UNP, Ombudsmen of Tame and Puerto Rondón, government secretaries of the municipalities of Tame and Arauquita as well as the Department.

Army investigates ringleader’s death

The Eighth Division confirmed the confrontation between the ELN and dissidents of the Farc, block Battalion Héroes y Mártires.

There is talk of the possible death of Mateo Quintero Galviz, alias Solín, the main financial leader of the dissidences, information on which the due verification procedure is being carried out.

Source: Government of Arauca

