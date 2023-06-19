Home » Relatives in Mexico honor parents of the disappeared
Mexico City.- Children of disappeared fathers gathered this Sunday, Father’s Day, in Mexico City to pay tribute to all search and disappeared fathers in Mexico.

The attendees, including children, wives and relatives, gathered at the monument known as the Estela de Luz, on Paseo de la Reforma avenue.

On the floor they placed banners that read “Dad listen, your son is in the fight”, “Dad my heart will follow you everywhere”, “#HastaEncontrarles”.

Ribbons and flowers were also placed around photos of missing Mexicans across the country.

Lhe protesters, in addition to paying tribute to these Mexicans on Father’s Day, also took the opportunity to demand justice from the authorities.

The Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico anticipated that it will commemorate, with the planting of four trees in different states, the searchers and disappeared men.

He pointed out that these trees will serve as a banner of the fight and hope that the disappeared return alive to their homes with their families.

According to data from Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico, in the country there are more than 52,000 unidentified people in the various forensic services in the country.

Among other calls, the organization has maintained that 4 years have passed since the promulgation of the General Law on Forced Disappearance and Committed by Individuals, while maintaining their demand for its full implementation.

This Father’s Day, the Mexico Office of the United Nations High Commissioner (UN-DH) in Mexico also took the opportunity to address the situation of disappearances in the country with recognition of fathers who are looking for their disappeared children, as well as to those who are looking for their missing parents.

“His demand for truth and justice is also admirable, a source of inspiration and a duty of the State,” he said.

The UN-DH also invited society as a whole to join or accentuate “its support for those who are looking for a disappeared family member, particularly the parents, sons and daughters of disappeared persons, as well as the mothers of children whose parents are missing.” disappeared”. EFE

