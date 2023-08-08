Relatives of 30 dialysis patients denounce EPS

A complex situation is experienced by patients undergoing dialysis in the municipality of Pitalito, due to the poor care of the EPS Asmet Salud, who apparently does not deliver the medicines for the treatment of the disease and the entity where they perform this procedure to the patients. affected, he plans not to attend to them, because the company in question does not pay them.

By: Anderson Hernandez

Albani Álvarez, 78 years old, and Ilde Ángel Perdomo, suffer poor care from an EPS. Tired of this situation, the relatives of about 30 patients who are undergoing dialysis announced that they are going to hold a sit-in in front of the health service provider, demanding that they pay Nefrouros, and thus prevent their relatives from having to go to Neiva to be attended.

The relatives made the call and plan to meet at 3 #1-2 street, in the municipality of Pitalito.

The complaint

In relation to this problem experienced by the elderly and their families, Diario del Huila spoke with Luz Mery Giraldo, daughter of Albani Álvarez, who pointed out: “we have a problem with the EPS Asmet, which is not supplying the medicines to my mother so that the tension does not rise. They are not complying with the payment to Nefrouros, which is Pitalito, Garzón so that they attend to them ”.

The fear of the patients is that their relatives will have to move to the capital opita to continue with their treatment, due to the non-provision of the service by Nefrouros, due to the non-payment by the EPS. Displacing them is a real ‘ordeal’, they are about 12 hours of travel, as it ensures that the elderly leave weak and regularly need companions, says the declarant.

Another of the criticisms made to the health entity is the delay in supplying the ‘drug’ in some cases and the non-delivery of the medicines in others. The complainant assures that her mother must consume aprovasc and for two months they have not supplied it. And by not taking it, his blood pressure rises, his heart rhythm is altered.

Likewise, points out Humberto Ángel, whose father Ilde also suffers the consequences of the entity’s poor care: “Asmet Salud provides a very bad service. If it is not for dialysis, they do not attend it. We placed a guardianship two years ago, for non-payment of the transportation subsidy and it is the date and they do not give him the money.

Apparently the health entity has not paid assistance to Nefrouros.

What happens to the patient without dialysis?

Given the possibility that patients will be denied the service. Luz Mery talks about the serious consequences on the health of the sick. “When a patient is not given dialysis, they swell, their blood pressure rises, the toxins go into the bloodstream and that causes death”.

My mother takes the medicine aprovasc and with the supply of the ‘drug’ her blood pressure is between 120-130 and she has been asking for it for two months and without the medicine the level is 230. That is not fair, because she could suffer cardiac arrest adds the woman.

One doctor consulted stated: “Without dialysis or a transplant, kidney failure progresses and eventually leads to death. Death can occur quickly or after months or years. Supportive care may include symptom control, measures to keep you comfortable, and end-of-life planning.

medicines

The ‘drug’ in the case of Mrs. Albani, is worth $280,000 for 28 boxes and she takes two a month, which total $560,000, for this reason her relative indicates that it is very expensive to buy it out of her ‘pocket’. The witness points out that she has already been approved for delivery of the medicine, but the EPS dispensary does not deliver it.

The relatives of Mr. Ilde live in the same situation, who was given the “drug” for the last time in July and told those close to him that they could not supply it to him again.

measurements made

Faced with this difficult situation that patients and their families are experiencing, the latter met and plan to hold a sit-in next Tuesday, in front of the EPS facilities in the municipality of Pitalito. “Because we oppose patients being transferred to Neiva for dialysis,” added the affected woman.

“The EPS officials tell us that they have already negotiated with Nefrouros and we are going to ask where they do the exam and they tell us we cannot provide the service, because they are not paying us,” adds Luz Mery.

If they do not obtain a possible solution to this problem, the relatives indicate that they would move to Neiva and are willing to chain themselves in search of a way out of the situation generated by the alleged poor health service.

“I would like them to liquidate that EPS, so that they stop deceiving people. One goes to ask for a medication, stands in line for five hours and then they tell one that the drug is out of stock,” the complainant concludes.

For its part, the National Health Superintendence issued a press release on August 5, to reveal new details of the monitoring process that has been carried out on the intervened health promoting entity (EPS) Asmet Salud.

The surveillance and control entity assured that one of the situations that concerned it the most had to do with the delays that were occurring in delivering the medicines to members, since that was the main cause of the claims that had been filed since January of this year.

For his part, the National Health Superintendent, Ulahí Beltrán López, expressed the importance of continuing to monitor the resources and activities carried out by the EPS that are the subject of measures, such as forced interventions.

“Part of our work is the control we carry out on the measures we take. It is not just arriving and intervening or ordering a measure, but we must strictly monitor each of the actions that are carried out to guarantee the care of people and defend the proper use of resources”, assured the superintendent.

The Supersalud ordered the intervention of the EPS Asmet Salud for “repeated” failures. As of February of this year, it accumulated a debt of $954,000 million with its providers and health service providers.

The Supersalud intervened the EPS.

