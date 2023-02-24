Before the Special Justice of Peace, the daughters of the deputy of Valle, Carlos Charry, kidnapped and killed in captivity by the extinct Farc, insisted that details of the captivity of their father and the other abducted compañeros be revealed.

Laura and Carolina Charry stated that after 16 years there are many unanswered questions and they asked the JEP and the members of the extinct FARC, the truth of what happened to their loved ones.

During the public hearing of observations of the victims to the versions of the former members of the Western Bloc of the extinct Farc-EP in the capital of Valle, the daughters of the murdered leader raised a series of questions that are still open.

full truth

The young people asked for a “full truth and not adjusted to the political conditions of the moment.”

They asked a series of questions about what their captivity was like, their daily routine, the treatment they were subjected to during the time they were kidnapped, the punishments and cruel treatment to which their father and his companions were subjected.

In addition, they asked that the names of those who made up the group in charge of the mission to kidnap the Valle deputies be revealed, who executed punishment orders and what kind of punishments were applied.

Clarity

Likewise, Carolina Charry asked the JEP for more clarity on the murder and the origin of the shots that caused the execution order of the eleven kidnapped politicians.

He also made reference to clarifying the alleged relations of the kidnappers with the Army and the Police, and to identify several characters who participated in the kidnapping of the deputies.

In addition, that the political alliances linked to the kidnapping be deepened, who guarded the deputies, and how the lifeless bodies arrived at the Red Cross.

Comments