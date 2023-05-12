Home » Relatives of Manuel Largo, who was murdered, ask for justice – breaking latest news
News

Relatives of Manuel Largo, who was murdered, ask for justice – breaking latest news

by admin
Relatives of Manuel Largo, who was murdered, ask for justice – breaking latest news

The trial hearing takes place in the Criminal Judicial Unit of Loja.

Store. This Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the trial hearing began against those involved in the death of the Zapotilla citizen, Manuel Largo Ramírez. Relatives ask for justice.

Analysis

Briggette del Cisne Largo, daughter of the deceased, told Diario Crónica that the trial hearing is scheduled to last 3 days; She requests that the judicial authorities carefully analyze the case and that the corresponding sentence be handed down for those responsible for the death of her father. “We don’t want the act to go unpunished,” she said.

Case

On July 6, 2022, Liber Manuel Largo Ramírez, 54, disappeared when he was driving his double-cab truck; However, 5 days later he was found buried in the Balsa Real sector, in the Zapotillo canton.

As it became known, three subjects boarded his vehicle and, for robbing him, ended his life. After investigations they found his whereabouts and capture; then, in the flagrante delicto hearing and formulation of charges, two were ordered into pretrial detention and a third substitute measures. (YO)

See also  Von der Leyen: I don't want to decouple with China, and the position towards Russia determines the relationship between China and Europe

You may also like

Weidu District, Xuchang City held “5.12” International Nurses...

May events — Cultural heritage

China eases policies to ease cross-border travel

Paneleros would be abandoning their crops

Let’s talk, May newsletter and podcast published

Grupo Megavisión destroys the tradition in sports with...

Mancuso assures that there are more than 200...

The 15th Anniversary of the Wenchuan Earthquake Four...

the red and white ‘with a basket’ for...

Eco-decoration at home | The EC Republic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy