Relatives of Manuel Largo, who was murdered, ask for justice – breaking latest news

The trial hearing takes place in the Criminal Judicial Unit of Loja.

Store. This Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the trial hearing began against those involved in the death of the Zapotilla citizen, Manuel Largo Ramírez. Relatives ask for justice.

Analysis

Briggette del Cisne Largo, daughter of the deceased, told Diario Crónica that the trial hearing is scheduled to last 3 days; She requests that the judicial authorities carefully analyze the case and that the corresponding sentence be handed down for those responsible for the death of her father. “We don’t want the act to go unpunished,” she said.

Case

On July 6, 2022, Liber Manuel Largo Ramírez, 54, disappeared when he was driving his double-cab truck; However, 5 days later he was found buried in the Balsa Real sector, in the Zapotillo canton.

As it became known, three subjects boarded his vehicle and, for robbing him, ended his life. After investigations they found his whereabouts and capture; then, in the flagrante delicto hearing and formulation of charges, two were ordered into pretrial detention and a third substitute measures. (YO)