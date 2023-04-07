Extortion in Colombia has become one of the biggest scourges suffered by both merchants and ordinary citizens. As reported by the Ministry of Defense, so far in 2023 574 people have been captured for this crime, and among them 11 captured who They were part of ‘Los Legendarios’, a band made up of relatives of inmates from different prisons in the country.

The capture occurred thanks to an operation led by the Gaula of the National Police against aggravated extortion. Same that allowed the individualization and capture of 11 people with family ties to prisoners from different prisons in Ibagué, Armenia, Bogotá, and Neiva.

“The criminal group ‘Legendary’ committed crimes under the command of alias ‘La Mama’. Who was alias ‘the mom’? She is the sentimental partner of two people deprived of liberty: His sentimental partner and his son,” explained Colonel Giovanni Cristancho, Director of Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Extortion of the National Police.