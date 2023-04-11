The Comptroller’s Office filed a report for alleged nepotism. Quito councilors are the best paid in the country.

The General Comptroller of the State presented a report in which it indicates that there were relatives of councilors who entered to work in the Municipality, while they exercised functions. This act is prohibited and could incur in the crime of nepotism.

The Organic Law of Public Service (Losep) states about nepotism, in article 6, that “it is prohibits any nominating authority from appointing, possessing and/or contracting in the same entity, institution, body or legal person (…) to their relatives included up to the fourth degree of consanguinity and second degree of affinity, to your spouse or whoever maintains a common-law union”.

The Comptroller Special Examcut to May 2022, details that brothers-in-law, cousins ​​and sons of councilors held a position in the Municipality between 2018 and 2022. councilors mentioned are Orlando Nunez, Monica Sandoval, Fernando Morales, Soledad Benitez, Andrea Hidalgo and Heidi Moreno.

The most direct relationship is from Benitez and his son, Juan Dávalos Benítez, who, according to the Comptroller’s Office, worked in the office of the councilor for the Citizen Revolution, Luis Reina.

He salary received, by the son of the Councilwoman, it was $3,000 a month.

There are also the relatives of Mónica Sandoval (sister-in-law); Fernando Morales (two cousins); Amparito Narváez (brother-in-law); Andrea Hidalgo (brother-in-law); Heidi Moreno (brother-in-law) and Orlando Núñez (cousin). This last councilor was also accused of bribing taxi drivers, through his brother, Mauricio Núñez.

‘It’s not nepotism’

Councilor Fernando Morales points out that in his case there would be no nepotism since he has not been notified by the Comptroller. His two cousins ​​were hired to work in zonal administrations, by human resources and not by him directly.

He even assures that when he found out that both relatives were working in the Municipality, he sent a letter – in December 2022 – informing the competent municipal authority.

The best paid in the country

The work of the mayors is accompanied by political figures whose work is oversight and legislation. It is about the councilors and, in Quito, there are the best paid.

A report from the Public Expenditure Observatory (2021) details that the salary of the Mayor of Quito was $5,500 per month, that represents $66,000 per year. While the salary of each councilor is $2,750 per month.

Quito is also the city with the most councilors: 21, compared to municipalities like Guayaquil where there are only 15.

This means that for the 21 councilors of Quito, at least $57,750 are allocated each month and some $693,000 a year, without taking travel expenses and other payments into account.

Projects presented

Among the tasks of the councilors is to present projects that meet the needs of the city and allow its development.

Since 2019, time in which the Metropolitan Council works, there have been 255 projects, but only 30% have been approved. In addition, 7 out of 10 projects respond to neighborhood regularization, according to the Ojo al Concejo initiative.

One of the most emblematic projects of the councilors is the prohibition of the carrying of bladed weapons.

functions

councilors

They have voice and vote in the sessions of the Metropolitan Council. They can decide which ordinance passes and which does not.

They present draft ordinances.

Intervention before the Metropolitan Planning Council and in the commissions, delegations and representations designated by the Autonomous Metropolitan Council.

They oversee the mayor’s management.

El sueldo del Alcalde de Quito es de $5.500 mensuales.

El presupuesto destinado para el pago de remuneraciones unificadas en el Municipio de Quito es de $124.7 millones.

El Municipio cerró el año 2021 con 10.106 empleados. Eso es más del doble de lo que maneja el Municipio de Guayaquil.

Los familiares de los concejales ganaron entre $800 y $3.000. Sus liquidaciones representaron $150.000 de los fondos municipales.