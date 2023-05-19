Relatives of the patient pushed the emergency medical technician from the stairs in Ankara – Actual News

OlayIt took place in Keçiören on the night of 14 May. 112 Emergency Health Center team, heart attack He set out to intervene in the patient who was reported to have had it. Relatives of the patients reacted to the health officials on the grounds that they arrived late. Emergency medical technician Rabia Kılıç, the patient’s relative fell from the stairs of the building with the push of SK. Kılıç was taken to the hospital by his friends. It was determined that Kılıç had a fracture in his left leg, and loss of motion and sensation in his left thumb and wrist. Kılıç and his teammates filed a complaint against SK.

‘He ATTEMPTED TO KILL ME’

Rabia Kılıç, who is being treated at the hospital, said that they quickly moved to the address after the notification, “We reached the scene in about 1.5 minutes. Before we could step foot in the flat where the case was, the person who said that he was the son of the patient, walked towards us before we even saw the patient and intervened. I found myself tumbling down the stairs without realizing what had happened. As I fell, I hit myself everywhere and felt a warmth in my left foot. He continued his insults and threats while I was lying on the floor. ‘Why are you lying on the floor, why don’t you interfere with my patient?’ He shouted. I did not understand what happened because I was under the effect of shock. As I later learned from my teammates, he kept swearing and hitting me even while I was lying on the floor. He officially attempted to kill me,” he said.

‘I’M NOT THE FIRST BUT I CAN BE THE LAST’

Stating that he was subjected to physical violence for the first time while practicing his profession, Kılıç said, “Verbal attacks happen a lot, but this is the first time I have been subjected to such a physical attack. I was there to save lives, to help people. This attack is inhumane. I know it. I’m not the first, but please be the last. My goal is to save people there and to benefit people. It’s very difficult to be bedridden right now, not being able to meet my needs, being dependent on someone else. I also recently lost my mother, but I’ve never attacked anyone. “I have passed and suffered. I want these events to be prevented,” he said.

‘WE WANTED TO SAVE A LIFE, HE WAS DIE ‘

Rabia Kılıç’s elder brother Hidayet Kılıç stated that her brother was a healthcare professional working for human health and said, “My brother’s job is to save lives. He almost lost his own life when he was going to save life. God saved him. He fell from 25-30 steps. I didn’t know what to do when I first saw him. “His condition was very bad. He couldn’t even answer my questions. He is in good health right now, but his physical and psychological damage remains. I don’t want the person who did this to go unpunished. I expect everything from justice. My brother and his teammates became the plaintiff. We will pursue him until the attacker receives the necessary punishment.” said.

It was learned that the patient’s relative SK was released after his statement was taken by the police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

