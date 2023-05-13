Relatives of Venezuelans killed in Texas ask for help for repatriation – EntornoInteligente

Relatives of the Venezuelans killed by hit-and-run in Texas They ask for help from the authorities of the United States and Venezuela to repatriate the bodies of the victims.

“My only son, one of those who fell in the Texas tragedy. He has a sister who is also applying for his body to be brought to Venezuela and those of the others affected,” said Gloria Pérez, mother of Richard Bustamante.

“I ask for your support, I want to have my son’s body to bury him as he is,” said Pérez, who lives in the Portuguesa state, in a video posted on social networks.

Bustamante was an official of the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigation Corps, in the city of Guanare. He began the route to the United States last April and crossed the jungle of the Darien heading to North America.

“We do not want money nor are we requesting it. What we want is for Richard’s body to be brought to us. We don’t want them to bury him there or to cremate him, what we want is to watch over him and bury him in Guanare,” said the victim’s sister.

A different case is that of Enyerber José Cabarcas, 23 years old.

“We don’t want to repatriate him”

His mother said, in statements offered to Telemundo Newswhat He does not want to repatriate his son to Venezuela because he had a dream of reaching the United States. His sister asks the authorities to allow them to see the young man one last time.

There are other cases of relatives who request help from the United States government to travel to that country to take care of their relatives, who are in hospitals, many of them in serious condition. The parents of 23-year-old Ender Mata are requesting a humanitarian visa to care for her son, who is in a coma.

“We are here in Venezuela, in Valles del Tuy, Miranda state. We want to know how to get a humanitarian visa to get to where our son is because we want to be with him, help him and support him at all times”, said Augusto Mata and Elizabeth García.

The 19-year-old mother of Jesús Sangroni Rodríguez had also demanded that she be allowed to travel to United States territory to accompany her son, but she died Monday night due to the seriousness of her injuries.

