Home » Relatives of Venezuelans killed in Texas ask for help for repatriation – EntornoInteligente
News

Relatives of Venezuelans killed in Texas ask for help for repatriation – EntornoInteligente

by admin
Relatives of Venezuelans killed in Texas ask for help for repatriation – EntornoInteligente

Relatives of the Venezuelans killed by hit-and-run in Texas They ask for help from the authorities of the United States and Venezuela to repatriate the bodies of the victims.

“My only son, one of those who fell in the Texas tragedy. He has a sister who is also applying for his body to be brought to Venezuela and those of the others affected,” said Gloria Pérez, mother of Richard Bustamante.

“I ask for your support, I want to have my son’s body to bury him as he is,” said Pérez, who lives in the Portuguesa state, in a video posted on social networks.

Bustamante was an official of the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigation Corps, in the city of Guanare. He began the route to the United States last April and crossed the jungle of the Darien heading to North America.

“We do not want money nor are we requesting it. What we want is for Richard’s body to be brought to us. We don’t want them to bury him there or to cremate him, what we want is to watch over him and bury him in Guanare,” said the victim’s sister.

A different case is that of Enyerber José Cabarcas, 23 years old.

“We don’t want to repatriate him”

His mother said, in statements offered to Telemundo Newswhat He does not want to repatriate his son to Venezuela because he had a dream of reaching the United States. His sister asks the authorities to allow them to see the young man one last time.

See also  "Qingming" cultural relics send flowers to commemorate and use wine bottles as ritual vessels to commemorate and comfort-News Center-Northern Network

There are other cases of relatives who request help from the United States government to travel to that country to take care of their relatives, who are in hospitals, many of them in serious condition. The parents of 23-year-old Ender Mata are requesting a humanitarian visa to care for her son, who is in a coma.

“We are here in Venezuela, in Valles del Tuy, Miranda state. We want to know how to get a humanitarian visa to get to where our son is because we want to be with him, help him and support him at all times”, said Augusto Mata and Elizabeth García.

The 19-year-old mother of Jesús Sangroni Rodríguez had also demanded that she be allowed to travel to United States territory to accompany her son, but she died Monday night due to the seriousness of her injuries.

ORIGINAL LINK: Relatives of Venezuelans killed in Texas ask for help to repatriate (elnacional.com)

You may also like

MILITARY UNIFORMS AND WEAPONS FOUND IN THE PCC...

A quarter has no understanding for warning strikes

Hainan launches level IV emergency response for flood...

With her Trattoria, Trini trusts the center

La Nuestra presents the video clip of “Bailar”...

New Appointment | TUCaktuell | Technical University of...

J Balvin breaks the silence about his absence...

Only 9 dirhams and Europe tour

Dispute over television rights for women’s World Cup

They surprise a child with some chickens with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy