Relaunch of the Risaralda Craft Shop

The Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness of the Department and the Sociedad de Mejoras de Pereira – ProRisaralda (operator of the Risaralda Handicrafts program) carried out the inauguration of the physical space, as well as the launch of the brand strategy, which it will adapt to the new digital tools for the sale of artisan products.

The Deputy Director of Projects of the Sociedad de Mejoras de Pereira, Carolina Henao, explains that the new bets of the handicrafts program are focused on the diversification of products and digital marketing: “We currently have 110 production units in store, that represented in more of 700 references and this in turn represented in more than 3,000 product units available for sale”.

According to Yessica Vargas, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, she explained that $450 million pesos will go to more than 600 artisans. Beatriz Aristizábal, who has been with Artesanías de Risaralda for more than 16 years, recounts her experience in this new commitment: “This process has been one of the best processes in which I have participated. There has been very good participation, a very good team, very good accompaniment by the designers, the accompaniment they have given us throughout this process has been something of great value”.

In this program, 80% of the beneficiaries are women, who through their creations show all their talent and ingenuity and thus generate economic resources for themselves and their families.