Relay giants: 13 of 14 titles for the ASV Linz swimmers

After the Sport Austria Finals in Graz, Upper Austria’s swimming association president Josef Richer was full of enthusiasm. The ASV Linz team dominated the relay competitions in the Auster almost at will. Lena Kreundl, Johanna Enkner, Marie Sageder, Angelika Kronlachner, Liv Greta Stollnberger, Franziska Kierlinger-Seiberl, Bernhard Reitshammer, Simon Bucher, Alexander Trampitsch, Moritz Dittrich, Matthias Kritzinger and Julia Sowa left Styria highly decorated. 13 of the 14 season titles were won by the people of Linz, who also shone with seven Austrian records. Only the women’s 4 x 100 m medley went to SU Mödling. bearable.

Lena Kreundl is a member of the successful swimming selection.

Image: GEPA pictures



“That’s not everyday, the ASV Linz has again set an impressive example as the best Austrian swimming club for more than a decade,” said Richer. “It was a totally cool atmosphere. We’ve never had relay championships before, so it was a new experience,” explained Kreundl. “We have a great team, everyone pulls together,” stressed Bucher.

The fencing final between Julian Fuchs (left) and Josef Mahringer

Image: GEPA pictures



The fencers are also riding the wave of success in the epee competitions. After gold for Leonore Praxmarer in the women’s category, Josef Mahringer (FU Linz) also triumphed, winning the final against Julian Fuchs from Dornbirn with a clear margin of 15:6. It was already the fifth state championship title for the Waldinger, who is now traveling to the European Championships in Bulgaria (from Friday) with great confidence.

The Witches Linz not only shine in the Softball Bundesliga.

Image: Facebook



The softball tournament became a no-brainer for the Linz Witches & Bandits, who have been unbeaten since the Sport Austria Finals premiered in 2021. All 22 attempts by the opponents to attack the clean sheet were nipped in the bud. In the final, the Upper Austrians outclassed the Kutro Crazy Geese 16:2. “We withstood the pressure. Our run is impressive, Graz has always been excellent ground for us, that worked,” said Gabriele Hardinger: “We’re a bit sad that we won’t be playing here next year.” The 2023 finals will take place in Innsbruck.

Faster than the men

Speed ​​skating ace Vanessa Herzog – world champion 2019 and seven-time World Cup winner – delivered an impressive performance in inline speed skating. The 27-year-old clearly outperformed all men in the “One-Lap” event. In 27.3, the Carinthian by choice was a second faster than the victorious Lower Austrian doctor Christian Kromoser, who, however, has his strengths in the marathon distance.

Even over 1000 and 10,000 meters, Herzog, who secured her state championship titles 91, 92 and 93, did not let anything burn at all. “I can get confidence for the winter. I’m in very good shape and I’ve improved a lot in all areas.”

ePaper

Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper



Author Alexander Zambarloukos Sports Editor Alexander Zambarloukos

