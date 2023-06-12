Home » Relay giants: 13 of 14 titles for the ASV Linz swimmers
News

Relay giants: 13 of 14 titles for the ASV Linz swimmers

by admin
Relay giants: 13 of 14 titles for the ASV Linz swimmers

After the Sport Austria Finals in Graz, Upper Austria’s swimming association president Josef Richer was full of enthusiasm. The ASV Linz team dominated the relay competitions in the Auster almost at will. Lena Kreundl, Johanna Enkner, Marie Sageder, Angelika Kronlachner, Liv Greta Stollnberger, Franziska Kierlinger-Seiberl, Bernhard Reitshammer, Simon Bucher, Alexander Trampitsch, Moritz Dittrich, Matthias Kritzinger and Julia Sowa left Styria highly decorated. 13 of the 14 season titles were won by the people of Linz, who also shone with seven Austrian records. Only the women’s 4 x 100 m medley went to SU Mödling. bearable.

Lena Kreundl is a member of the successful swimming selection.
Image: GEPA pictures

“That’s not everyday, the ASV Linz has again set an impressive example as the best Austrian swimming club for more than a decade,” said Richer. “It was a totally cool atmosphere. We’ve never had relay championships before, so it was a new experience,” explained Kreundl. “We have a great team, everyone pulls together,” stressed Bucher.

Relay giants: 13 of 14 titles for the ASV Linz swimmers
The fencing final between Julian Fuchs (left) and Josef Mahringer
Image: GEPA pictures

The fencers are also riding the wave of success in the epee competitions. After gold for Leonore Praxmarer in the women’s category, Josef Mahringer (FU Linz) also triumphed, winning the final against Julian Fuchs from Dornbirn with a clear margin of 15:6. It was already the fifth state championship title for the Waldinger, who is now traveling to the European Championships in Bulgaria (from Friday) with great confidence.

Relay giants: 13 of 14 titles for the ASV Linz swimmers
The Witches Linz not only shine in the Softball Bundesliga.
Image: Facebook

The softball tournament became a no-brainer for the Linz Witches & Bandits, who have been unbeaten since the Sport Austria Finals premiered in 2021. All 22 attempts by the opponents to attack the clean sheet were nipped in the bud. In the final, the Upper Austrians outclassed the Kutro Crazy Geese 16:2. “We withstood the pressure. Our run is impressive, Graz has always been excellent ground for us, that worked,” said Gabriele Hardinger: “We’re a bit sad that we won’t be playing here next year.” The 2023 finals will take place in Innsbruck.

See also  The centenary of Vittorio Vittorio football: the first challenge with the military and the dream of a return to D

Faster than the men

Speed ​​skating ace Vanessa Herzog – world champion 2019 and seven-time World Cup winner – delivered an impressive performance in inline speed skating. The 27-year-old clearly outperformed all men in the “One-Lap” event. In 27.3, the Carinthian by choice was a second faster than the victorious Lower Austrian doctor Christian Kromoser, who, however, has his strengths in the marathon distance.

Even over 1000 and 10,000 meters, Herzog, who secured her state championship titles 91, 92 and 93, did not let anything burn at all. “I can get confidence for the winter. I’m in very good shape and I’ve improved a lot in all areas.”

Author

Alexander Zambarloukos

Sports Editor

Alexander Zambarloukos

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

During his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia, Xi...

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy