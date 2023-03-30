8
xNURBS announces the 6.1 version of the plug-in, which is free to install by users of previous versions (versions 4, 5 and 6). xNURBS includes several improvements, including better surface quality and fewer control points to achieve certain degrees of accuracy.
xNURBS announces the 6.1 version of the plug-in, which is free to install by users of previous versions (versions 4, 5 and 6). xNURBS includes several improvements, including better surface quality and fewer control points to achieve certain degrees of accuracy.
xNURBS also provides a video tutorial to explain in detail the settings of the software and thus help users understand how xNURBS works more efficiently.
Here is a short answer to the question “why xNURBS?”.
xNURBS Key Features:
- Unlimited capacity for NURBS resolution: The optimization algorithm can resolve virtually any NURBS surface in matter of milliseconds, regardless of the complexity of the boundaries.
- High quality surfaces: For a given set of restrictions, the xNURBS optimization algorithm uses an energy reduction method to create extremely smooth NURBS surfaces among all possible solutions. This creates surfaces of extraordinary quality.
- xNURBS is a very powerful NURBS tool that solves virtually all surface problems for existing CAD software.
- Ease of use: A simple user interface is employed for all types of NURBS modeling.
- High Durability: xNURBS is rock solid and works flawlessly.
- Native CAD surfaces: xNURBS is based on NURBS (i.e. native CAD surfaces) that can be used directly for CAD modeling operations, without having to translate the geometry.
Download and more information…