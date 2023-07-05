Release of Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez: A Step Towards Freedom

Nicaraguan Bishop Released from Prison by Order of President Ortega

Monsignor Rolando José Álvarez, the bishop of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the diocese of Estelí, has been released from prison, confirmed ecclesial and diplomatic sources to CONFIDENCIAL. The release came after a meeting between the government, the Episcopal Conference, and the Vatican, with negotiations still underway for the bishop’s exile.

Monsignor Álvarez had been imprisoned since February 9, 2023, following a trial described as a “mock express trial.” He was sentenced to 26 years and four months in prison for alleged crimes of “conspiracy against national sovereignty and propagation of false news.” Throughout his imprisonment, the bishop was held in a maximum-security cell in the Modelo prison.

The arrest of Monsignor Álvarez took place in the early hours of August 19, 2022, when he was transferred to Managua after spending two weeks under house arrest. During the police operation, four priests, two seminarians, and a cameraman accompanying him were also detained.

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega had publicly displayed the bishop on only two occasions during his imprisonment. In December 2022, he was transferred to the courts of the Criminal Court District of Managua, where he faced accusations of conspiracy and propagation of false news. Then, in March 2023, photographs and videos were released of a meeting between the bishop and his two brothers, depicting him with visible signs of deterioration.

Monsignor Álvarez’s imprisonment sparked international solidarity, with the European Parliament demanding to confirm his well-being and calling for his immediate release, along with all political prisoners. The bishop was the first Nicaraguan bishop to become a political prisoner due to his outspokenness against the Ortega regime.

The persecution of the Catholic Church by the Ortega regime has intensified since Monsignor Álvarez’s arrest. The repression includes prohibitions on religious activities, freezing of bank accounts, sieges in parishes, and the expulsion of religious officials. At least 84 religious individuals, including priests, nuns, and even the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua, Monsignor Silvio José Báez, have been forced to leave the country.

On June 28, 2023, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ordered the Ortega Murillo dictatorship to release Monsignor Álvarez. This comes as the court issued a series of resolutions in favor of dozens of political prisoners in Nicaragua, though the Ortega government has yet to comply.

The release of Monsignor Álvarez serves as a glimmer of hope for those fighting for justice and human rights in Nicaragua. It remains to be seen whether the negotiations for his exile will bring about a resolution to this deeply troubling situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

