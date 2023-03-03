President Gustavo Petro reported that the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, will be leading the Unified Command Post in San Vicente del Caguan, Caquetá, to mediate the situation with the peasants and indigenous people, who have detained several police officers after a riot at an oil company this Thursday.

The Head of State reiterated, through his Twitter account, that “the unilateral release of the police and the protection of their integrity is essential for the government.”

It should be remembered that the confrontations between the public forces and the demonstrators left a police officer and a farmer dead, eight more uniformed officers injured, 87 kidnapped and extensive material damage to the facilities of the Esmerald Energy company.

According to the official information provided by the authorities, Monroy Prieto received a stab wound to the neck during the violent attacks by the peasants and indigenous people against the uniformed officers, which caused his death.

It was also reported that one of the demonstrators died as a result of the clashes, apparently as a result of a gunshot wound.

The authorities of the department of Caquetá reported that the acts of disturbance began when hundreds of peasants and indigenous people entered the facilities of the oil base of the Esmerald Energy company, which had closed its offices due to threats and was protected by a group of members of the National Police.

The attackers, according to information from the authorities, set fire to the oil company’s facilities, while the Caquetá Police Department sent Esmad troops in an effort to put an end to the acts of alteration through dialogue, but they failed while being targeted with blunt force and other weapons.

As a consequence of the protests, the oil headquarters was temporarily closed due to threats against its officials and facilities.

Meanwhile, the members of the Esmad of the National Police were surrounded and reduced by the peasants who disarmed them and stripped them of their protection shields and command batons.

The police officers were forced to board a truck and then they were taken to a room where the oil company employees were also taken.