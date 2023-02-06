The energy operator William Enrique Acuña Guerra, accused of an alleged theft and sexual abuse of a minor to the north in Valledupar, was released due to a revocation of the insurance measure.

This was decided by the First Criminal Court of the Circuit with the function of Knowledge when resolving in second instance an appeal filed by defense attorney Jairo Duarte due to the refusal of another judge to release the defendant.

To obtain freedom, a DNA test carried out by Legal Medicine was key, and it determined that Acuña Guerra was not the man who entered the house to intimidate several young people with a firearm, including a teenager who was sexually abused.

“The judge considered sufficiently that the technical-scientific evidence of Legal Medicine where William Acuña is excluded from the conduct of violent carnal access has all the evidence and legal weight for the criminal process,” said Jairo Duarte, defense attorney .

However, William Acuña must face a trial for the crimes of violent carnal access, aggravated qualified theft and manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm, formulated by the 13th sectional Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation arose from the events recorded in a house in the Los Angeles Residential Complex on August 30, 2017. That day, at approximately 2:50 in the afternoon, a man entered the property to gag and intimidate the minor with a weapon, his brother and his girlfriend.

The man appropriated $4,100,000 and the cell phones, but before fleeing, he raped the 17-year-old girl in a bathroom in the building.

Almost five years later, the Prosecutor’s Office captured William Acuña as the alleged perpetrator and pointed him out for having committed the act when he was working in the area at that time with a crew from the Electricaribe company.

As evidence, he indicated that the minor and her brother recognized Acuña in a photographic album as the aggressor. However, the defense criticizes that this procedure was carried out with the photo of Acuña’s citizenship card and not with a current one for the time on the physical appearance of the defendant.

“Although William continues to be linked to the investigation, we are going to show that he is innocent of those conducts that are being foisted on them,” Duarte said.

But that debate will take place before the judge of knowledge that has the process and that at the end will have to decide if William Acuña is guilty or innocent.