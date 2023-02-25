Recently, the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee, the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee, and the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee communicated and learned the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, and deployed and implemented the work.

On February 24, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection held an enlarged meeting to convey and implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee. Liu Qifan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Director of the Provincial Supervisory Commission presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The meeting emphasized that the province’s discipline inspection and supervision system must fully understand the extreme importance and practical urgency of implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and effectively unify thoughts and actions with the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee. Firmly grasp the new breakthrough responsibilities and missions of service guarantee comprehensive revitalization, find out the entry point and focus point to play the role of supervision and guarantee implementation and promote the improvement of development, strengthen the supervision and inspection of various key tasks, and establish the revitalization and development supervision ledger step by step. Carry out encouragement to take responsibility as a supervision action, and create a “responsibility ecological chain”. Promote the construction of system platforms such as “Sunshine Three Services”, “Sunshine Campus” and “Sunshine State-owned Enterprises”. Create the brand of “Qingfeng Liaoning”, make “being honest, understand rules, and observe discipline” a conscious compliance, and make “doing things without looking for relationships, using power without seeking benefits” become the norm. Solidly promote the “cleaning up of 10,000 pieces” of business environment issues, clean up “micro-corruption” of 10,000 pieces, and “recovery of 10,000 pieces” actions, and strive to solve the pain points and difficulties that hinder the revitalization and development. Strengthen data empowerment, deeply promote anti-corruption in key areas, continue to purify the political ecology, and provide a strong guarantee for the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

On February 24, the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of all serving party members in the organization to study and implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee. Yu Tianmin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The meeting emphasized that the political and legal organs at all levels and the majority of political and legal officers in the province should improve their political positions, fully realize the extreme importance and practical urgency of implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and effectively unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of the plenary meeting. It is necessary to seek breakthroughs and grasp the implementation of strengthening measures, combine the actual political and legal work, identify the joint points and force points to promote the realization of the ten new breakthroughs, and use unconventional and innovative practical measures to make a difference in the three-year action . It is necessary to seek breakthroughs in improving capabilities, implement them, further enhance political capabilities, business capabilities, and overall planning capabilities, do a solid job in various key tasks, and strive to build a higher level of safe Liaoning and the rule of law in Liaoning. It is necessary to seek breakthroughs and implement them in changing the style of work, take the initiative to take responsibility, have the courage to overcome difficulties, further boost the spirit of entrepreneurship, and strive to forge a loyal, clean, and responsible political and legal army. It is necessary to strengthen the sense of urgency of not being able to sit still, not being able to wait, and not being slow, and to win the “Liaoshen Campaign” in the new era with the belief of decisive victory and the aggressive attitude of seizing the day and night for three years and three years of struggle. Contribute political power.

On February 23, the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting (enlarged) of the office affairs meeting, conveying the spirit of learning from the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, and deploying and implementing the work. Zhang Chengzhong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The meeting pointed out that the whole hall must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, fully understand the significance of implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and effectively unify thoughts and actions with the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, with a higher Standing, stricter standards, and more practical style, to be the “strong outpost” and “consolidate the backyard” of the provincial party committee, and to show greater responsibility and action in the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to better serve the overall situation of the center, increase overall coordination, and assist the provincial party committee to promote all levels and departments to resonate at the same frequency and form a joint force around the overall revitalization and new breakthroughs. It is necessary to further improve the level of staff and assistant administration, enhance the awareness of the overall situation and the concept of the system, closely follow the three-year action to find the entry point and breakthrough of the work, and consciously achieve “being in the military position and being the commander in the chest”. It is necessary to pay close attention to the implementation of supervision and implementation in the spirit of nailing, focus on the key tasks and objectives of the three-year action plan, highlight problem orientation, continue to track and ask for results, and promote the implementation of lists, projects, and engineering to ensure the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee Put it into practice and achieve real results.

On February 24, the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee held a ministerial (expanded) meeting to convey the spirit of learning from the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee and deploy and implement the work. Hu Lijie, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. The meeting pointed out that the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee is a very important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The importance and urgency of reality, with a more high-spirited state of mind and excellent ability and quality, strive to turn the beautiful vision into reality. The meeting emphasized that the province’s united front should take the lead in the three-year action, gather extensive ideological and political consensus on unity and struggle to promote revitalization, focus on the three-year action to provide high-quality advice and suggestions, and actively promote the healthy development of the private economy and the private sector. The healthy growth of economic people will promote the high-quality development of ethnic areas to achieve new breakthroughs, prevent and resolve hidden risks in the field of united front, mobilize various positive factors, and contribute wisdom to the realization of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The united front cadres in the province must emancipate their minds and concepts, improve their abilities and skills, change their work style, carry forward the spirit of struggle, and make it a common practice to take responsibility and work hard. With a fuller spirit and better work performance, they will show greater responsibility and action in the three-year action .