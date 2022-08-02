UDINE. Reliable, authoritative, loyal and respectful of all opinions are just some of the adjectives used by the representatives of the Friulian community that gathers around the family of its director. Over the years, Omar Monestier had become a son of this land, a point of reference for institutional, political, cultural, secular and religious representatives who, today, in equal measure, feel more alone. They feel deprived of the frankness of one who had learned to read and tell the past and present of Friuli, to outline the contours of a future that he would have liked to interpret while continuing to be a guide, a beacon for readers.

“The director Monestier was a reliable person who we felt close to, he knew how to ask and give, in all these years he has never said no to us”. The artistic director of “pordenonelegge”, Gianmario Villalta, he speaks of Monestier as a friend, of «a person we felt close to. Now we lack an important point of reference for what he does and represents pordenonelegge ». The staff of near far «A huge loss for journalism and culture. She was a great professional always close to our Festival, to which she brought her brilliant contribution every year with sincere pleasure ». The director who arrived from Belluno will also be missed by the autonomists: «With him – recalls the journalist Andrea Valcic – the confrontation was frank, he had been from the beginning, he was curious, respectful of others and of all new initiatives. Sometimes he said “do well but it will be hard”, he has never denied either the Patrie dal Friûl or Glesie furlane his recognition and help. His attention was sincere and never uncritical ». The director of Radio Onde Furlane expresses the same gratitude, Mauro Missana, still taken by the memories of the Merit furnal awards presented together with Monestier. “On that occasion, Monestier appreciated my clothing by inviting me, making me a promise to that effect, to wear the same suit again in the future”. Missana would like to be able to keep her promise: “I would have worn a jacket and tie every day if this had been enough to prevent him from passing over” repeats the director of Radio On the Furlane in remembering the grace with which Monestier communicated his reasons when he did not share those of others . «Since his arrival in Friuli he had approached the radio, he also used us to understand what moved us. He was an intelligent, splendid, punctual person who tried to understand things ». Missana remembers and appreciates when the editor of the Messaggero Veneto “decided to reduce the word Veneto in the headline, we had talked about it, he wanted to give the newspaper a role as a local newspaper”.

In his narration of the territory, Monestier also sought a confrontation with young people, he did it as if he were the father of all the boys who approached journalism through the pages of the Messaggero Veneto school. In this capacity the president of the Friuli Foundation remembers him, Giuseppe Morandini. “I appreciated his way of being editor of one and then of the two newspapers in the region in the attention he paid to young people. Il Messaggero Veneto Scuola grew up thanks to his passion. I remember with emotion the initial greetings at the start of the last school year and with great nostalgia the last ones in which he took his leave, giving us an appointment for the following year ». Morandini’s tone of voice also lowers this is a way of camouflaging the emotion that captures most of the people when they remember the person who was Omar Monestier, the tireless director who loved his work. He let it be understood when he repeated that he still enjoyed being a journalist. He enjoyed himself to the point of being able to convey the passion for what he was doing to readers, collaborators and colleagues. Today many begin their messages of condolence with “dear Omar”, including the accountant Alberto Maria Camilotti who as president of the Order had been able to appreciate the qualities of the director Monestier. “You surprised us all, as always, as is your habit. I got to know you in the period in which I institutionally represented Udine’s chartered accountants and at the beginning you left in me a feeling of distrust or challenge towards a professional category, then, knowing us, an attitude of collaboration and mutual trust “he writes Camillotti not without thanking Monestier «for the always pungent stimuli and for the loyal collaboration both from an institutional and also personal point of view. I greatly appreciated your skills as a fine communicator and attentive connoisseur of the reality that surrounded you ».

The directness, authority and loyalty of the director Omar Monestier is also appreciated by Loris Tramontin, patron of Azalea.it: «I met him in 2012, during his first experience as director of the Messaggero Veneto, and I was struck by his curiosity, the vivacity with which he asked questions to get to know the job of the promoter in detail. I thought that that was his purpose: to know, to know the realities that surrounded him in order to become part of them. He has succeeded and will remain an example ». It will always be because the director who arrived from Belluno knew how to be part of the community he was talking about.