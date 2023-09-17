Relics of stars who have led the auctions

Just like the piano on which Freddie Mercury composed Bohemian rhapsody or the hat that Michael Jackson wore for his premiere of the moonwalkwhich are auctioned this month, these are other relics of the celebrities who have enlivened the auctions.

Marilyn Monroe’s dress

A buyer paid $4.8 million in November 2016 to acquire the legendary dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing lasciviously Happy birthday Mr. president to President John F. Kennedy on the occasion of his 45th birthday, and which was auctioned by Julien’s Auctions.

The dress suited Marilyn’s figure so well that it was sewn onto the legendary actress and singer shortly before taking the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 19, 1962.

Kurt Cobain’s guitar

The guitar with which Kurt Cobain recorded Nirvana’s famous “Unplugged” concert in 1993 was sold in June 2020 for $6 million at auction, also from Julien’s. This is a record for a guitar.

Until then, the most expensive guitar was a Fender Stratocaster, called the “Black Strat”, used by the guitarist of the British group Pink Floyd, David Gilmour. It was sold by the musician for $3.97 million at an auction organized in June 2019 by Christie’s to benefit charitable works.

Jordan and Maradona’s t-shirts

In September 2022, Sotheby’s awarded the number 23 jersey that basketball player Michael Jordan wore during his last NBA title, in 1998, for $10.1 million. This is the absolute record for a sports item.

Other shirts achieved high prices, such as that of the soccer player Diego Maradona sold for 9.3 million dollars in May 2022 or that of the basketball player Kobe Bryant sold for 5.8 million in February 2023, that is, three years after his death in 41 years old in a helicopter accident. Both were auctioned at Sotheby’s.

Another sporting relic is the ball with which Diego Maradona scored his legendary goal with the help of “the hand of God” in the 1986 World Cup, which sold for $2.5 million at Graham Budd Auctions in November 2022.

El manuscrito de “Like a Rolling Stone”

The original manuscript of Bob Dylan’s most famous song, Like a Rolling Stonewas sold for $2 million in June 2014 at Sotheby’s, a record for an object of this type.

More recently, the manuscript of StarmanDavid Bowie’s 1972 hit, was sold in September 2022 for about $255,000 at Omega Auctions.

Michael Jackson’s glove

A beige leather glove adorned with rhinestone crystals, worn by Michael Jackson in 1983 when he first performed his famous moonwalkwas sold for $350,000 in New York in November 2009, at an auction of objects belonging to the pop star who died the same year at age 50 from a drug overdose.

Princess Diana’s sheep sweater

The red sweater with sheep designs that Princess Diana wore in 1981, shortly after her engagement to the then Prince Charles, will go on sale at the end of August, announced this Saturday the auction house Sotheby’s, which organizes the sale.

The sweater, known as “Black Sheep” because of the black sheep that stood out on the front among a multitude of white sheep shapes, is one of the most iconic garments worn by Princess Diana.

Those interested in taking this collectible garment can bid between August 31 and September 14 in the auction online organized by the auction house in New York, within the framework of the “Fashion Icons” sale. Its price is estimated between $52,300 and $91,600.

In June 1981, a newly engaged Lady Diana Spencer wore the red shearling sweater created by then-little-known designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, who three years earlier had created the knitting company Warm and Wonderful.

The success of that candid and even a little childish sweater catapulted them to fame, perhaps starting a trend that still happens today with the clothes worn by many queens and princesses.

“Lady with a fan”

Lady with fana painting by the Austrian Gustav Klimt, was auctioned in London for 74 million pounds (86 million euros, 94.3 million dollars), a record for a work of art in Europe, exceeding the expectations of the auction house Sotheby’s .

This late work by the painter who died in 1918 dethrones the European record held since February 2010 by a sculpture by Alberto Giacometti, Walking man Iawarded for 65 million pounds, also at Sotheby’s.

That same was the indicative price that the auctioneer gave in the catalog for the Klimt painting, quickly surpassed in an auction that lasted just about ten minutes, with a final suspense between the last two participants in the bidding.

