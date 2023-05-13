Home » Relief Therapeutics Has Filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
News

Relief Therapeutics Has Filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

by admin
Relief Therapeutics Has Filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

GENEVA (May 12, 2023) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLFOTCQB: RLFFD and RLFTD) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options with the potential for transformative outcomes to
benefit those suffering from select specialty and rare diseases, announced today that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Relief Therapeutics became a public reporting company in the U.S. in July 2022. The Company’s filings with the SEC are available here.

ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS
Relief Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to
benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief Therapeutics’ portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, our proprietary,
globally patented Physiomimic and TEHCLO drug delivery platform technologies and a highly targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core
therapeutic areas: rare metabolic disorders, rare skin diseases and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief Therapeutics is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and
distribution partners. Our mission to provide therapeutic relief to those suffering from rare diseases is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry
leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Relief Therapeutics is headquartered in Geneva, with additional offices in Balerna, Switzerland, Offenbach am
Main, Germany and Rome. Relief Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFFD and RLFTD. For more information, please
visit our website www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief Therapeutics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

See also  The toll booths dedicated to Figliuolo and Bosso are dirty again: this is the fourth time this has happened

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Catherine Day
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
[email protected]

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial
condition, performance or achievements of Relief Therapeutics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. A number of factors including those described in Relief Therapeutics’ filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect
Relief Therapeutics. Copies of Relief Therapeutics’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC EDGAR database at http://www.sec.gov. Relief Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Additional features:

File: To this

End of Inside Information

Language:

English

Company:

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA

Avenue de Secheron 15

1202 Geneva

Switzerland

Phone:

+41 22 545 11 16

E-mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

https://relieftherapeutics.com

ISIN:

CH0100191136

Valor:

10019113

Listed:

SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID:

1632341

End of Announcement

EQS News Service

1632341  12-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632341&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

You may also like

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of...

Central America: Chatbot aims to help victims of...

Data without pathos: Russia – very bad numbers...

Captured accused criminals of extortion kidnappings and homicides...

With Markus Weingran: wallstreet:online starts daily YouTube show...

Democrats will be more visible when they don’t...

President Gustavo Petro made a call to private...

Imperial Rioja Gran Reserva: A classic Spanish marvel...

NGOs fear guarantees of electronic voting

Woman died from an accident in Aguas Blancas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy