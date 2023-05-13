Relief Therapeutics Has Filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

GENEVA (May 12, 2023) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLFOTCQB: RLFFD and RLFTD) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options with the potential for transformative outcomes to

benefit those suffering from select specialty and rare diseases, announced today that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Relief Therapeutics became a public reporting company in the U.S. in July 2022. The Company’s filings with the SEC are available here.

ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS

Relief Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to

benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief Therapeutics’ portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, our proprietary,

globally patented Physiomimic and TEHCLO drug delivery platform technologies and a highly targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core

therapeutic areas: rare metabolic disorders, rare skin diseases and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief Therapeutics is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and

distribution partners. Our mission to provide therapeutic relief to those suffering from rare diseases is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry

leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Relief Therapeutics is headquartered in Geneva, with additional offices in Balerna, Switzerland, Offenbach am

Main, Germany and Rome. Relief Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFFD and RLFTD. For more information, please

visit our website www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief Therapeutics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

