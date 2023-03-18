Home News Relief Therapeutics to Present Pre-Clinical Evidence for Improved Amino Acid Utilization with PKU GOLIKE at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders 44th Annual Meeting Seite 1
News

The results of the preclinical study demonstrate improved muscle anabolism and function with a prolonged-release amino acid supplement using Physiomimic Technology™GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA …

The results of the preclinical study demonstrate improved muscle anabolism and function with a prolonged-release amino acid supplement using Physiomimic Technology

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) (“Relief Therapeutics”), a biopharmaceutical
company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with rare diseases, today announced the
Company will present the results of pre-clinical research evaluating the metabolic impact of PKU GOLIKE® on nitrogen balance, muscle strength and glucose. The data will be presented in a poster
session at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD) 44th Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City, March 18-21, 2023. The Company will also have an exhibit in booth #109 at the
meeting.

