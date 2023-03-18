The results of the preclinical study demonstrate improved muscle anabolism and function with a prolonged-release amino acid supplement using Physiomimic Technology™

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) (“Relief Therapeutics”), a biopharmaceutical

company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with rare diseases, today announced the

Company will present the results of pre-clinical research evaluating the metabolic impact of PKU GOLIKE® on nitrogen balance, muscle strength and glucose. The data will be presented in a poster

session at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD) 44th Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City, March 18-21, 2023. The Company will also have an exhibit in booth #109 at the

meeting.