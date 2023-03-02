The threats were made public by the Representative of the Historical Pact through his Twitter account, and he has indicated that they would be generated by a “religious fanatic.”

According to Racero, this is a security situation that has set off alarm bells. And furthermore, the Speaker of the House of Representatives denounced that said person had written him a letter of more than 15 pages in which he established and made known his intentions to attack him.

It may interest you: 1, 2, 3 for the Youth in Action 2023 subsidy

Through his Twitter account, the Representative indicated in reference to said situation that some of the threats “have been some of the worst that I have received. Apparently a religious fanatic who calls himself Juan Vautizta filed a 15-page manuscript in Congress that was addressed to me. Said document establishes or says that “God speaks to him, draws crosses and that he will come looking for me.”

As established, in addition, in one of the 15-page sections that would have been delivered to the office of the President of the Chamber, it is established that Racero “is a dictator and is going to pass sentence.”

However, the Representative of the Historical Pact Coalition indicated that in recent months the intimidating messages he receives against him due to his political work have increased substantially.

“Lately, the intimidating and insulting messages that reach me have increased. Without realizing it, I tend to normalize and understand that it is part of what I do in a country that still has a lot of hatred, and that has lost its ability to listen for a long time, ”she declared.

Finally, the Representative indicated that although he is concerned, he invited the person who brought this document to have a drink.

“I don’t know if this person will read me. More than fear (if that was what he wanted me to feel), what generates me is compassion because it is sad to see that someone is going to dispose of his life to do what he does. If he wants to at some point, I invite him to coffee,” the official concluded.