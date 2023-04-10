As the holy week that commemorates Easter begins, millions of people gathered around the world for the April general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1 and 2. Over the course of five sessions, broadcast live in 70 languages, worldwide Church leaders addressed Church members and friends with messages centered on Jesus Christ.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles began the conference by quoting NT Wright, the English New Testament scholar, who said: “[Fate] way of celebrating Easter in new and creative ways: in art, in literature, in children’s games, in poetry, in music, in dance, in commemorations, in the use of bells, in special concerts, because this is the our greatest celebration”. Adding then: “Take away Easter and you don’t have the New Testament; you have no Christianity.”

Bonny H. Cordon, Young Women general president, said that true joy lies in the willingness to draw close to Christ and testify firsthand that He is our personal Savior.

In the Saturday afternoon session, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged parents to help their children increase faith in Jesus Christ, love His gospel, and prepare for a life of righteous choices. He reassured them that God loves and is always close to families.

During the Sunday morning session, Relief Society general president Camille N. Johnson urged listeners to find relief in Jesus Christ, who can lighten our load. The Relief Society is the women’s organization of the Church.

Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, concluded the Sunday morning session with a call to become peacemakers and to respect others. In a world where vulgarity, criticism, and speaking badly of others are all too common, we should try to emulate the Savior by being kind to others. President Nelson taught that charity defines a peacemaker and is the antidote to contention.

During the conference, Church members also expressed their support for the leadership changes. Five new General Authority Seventies have been called, including Elder Alan T. Phillips of Kent, England, and Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier of Lyons, France.

The Seventies in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve as “special witnesses” and assist the Twelve Apostles “in building up the church and in regulating all its affairs.”

At the end of the conference Sunday afternoon, President Nelson announced plans to build 15 new temples in various parts of the world, including one in Hamburg, Germany. It will be the third temple in Germany and will join those already in operation in Frankfurt and Freiberg.

There are 14 operating temples in Europe, with 6 more recently announced at various conferences.