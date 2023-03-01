Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

Remo SICARDI at the conference on religious pluralism, fundamentalism, democracies, promoted by the Lelio and Lisli Basso Foundation, the Confronti Review and Study Centre, the Central Legal Library, the Questione Giustizia magazine and the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy.

The organizers declared: “If dialogue between believers, and with those who do not profess, has been one of the happiest products of modernity, the clouds that obscure our time seem to make the fate of mutual tolerance, mutual respect and of the fruitful cooperation between the inhabitants of the planet, animated by quite different convictions and traditions. In the European Union, these processes have guaranteed the formation of a fairly solid corpus of principles and rules, capable of guaranteeing freedom, coexistence, consensus and the resolution of conflicts, between different orientations, of religious or secular origin”. .

The opening greetings were entrusted to Giacinto Bisogni, President of the Section, Court of Cassation and to Daniele Garrone, President of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy (Fcei).

Speeches by: Franco Ippolito, president of the Lelio Foundation and Lisli Basso followed; Paolo Naso FCEI, Comparison Studies Center, Sapienza University and Kristina Stoeckl, University of Innsbruck; Fausto Tortora, vice president of the Lelio and Lisli Basso Foundation; Giancarlo Gaeta, professor of History of Ancient Christianity, University of Florence; Simone Gaboriau, honorary president of the Paris Court of Appeal; Giacomo Marramao, emeritus professor of philosophy at Uni Roma 3; Giovanni I. Giannoli, Board of Trustees of the Lelio and Lisli Basso Foundation; Ilaria Valenzi, Confronti Study Center and Bruno Kessler Foundation; Pamela Harris, John Cabot University and Maurizio Ambrosini, University of Milan; Claudio Paravati, director of the Review and the Comparison Studies Center; Tobia Zevi, Councilor for Heritage and Housing Policies of Rome.

The afternoon session was attended by the interventions of the national representatives of the various religious denominations, including Remo Sicardi.

The works continued on Saturday 18 February at the Central Juridical Library of the Palace of Justice, with the introduction of Franco Ippolito, President of the Lelio Foundation and Lisli Basso. Speeches by Giuliano Amato, president emeritus of the Constitutional Court followed; Alessandro Ferrari, University of Insubria; Jlia Pasquali Cerioli, University of Milan; Alberto Melloni, FSCIRE secretary; Valdo Spini, president of the Rosselli Brothers Foundation and Roberto Zaccaria, constitutionalist, President of the Italian Council for Refugees. Moderator Ilaria Valenzi, Confronti Study Center and Magazine and Bruno Kessler Foundation.

Then a body of representatives of the Italian Parliament Elena Bonetti, Action-IV, Maria Domenica Castellone, Movimento 5stelle, Alessandro Cattaneo, Forza Italia, Cecilia D’Elia, Democratic Party, Giuseppe De Cristofaro, Italian Left, Riccardo Magi, +Europe, Lucio Malan, Brothers of Italy.

The conference ended with the felt need for a law on religious freedom that could contemplate the constitutional rights of freedom and equality:

“All citizens have equal social dignity and are equal before the law, without distinction of sex, race, language, religion, political opinion, personal and social conditions.” (Article 3 – Italian Constitution)

“All religious denominations are equally free before the law. Religious confessions other than the Catholic have the right to organize themselves according to their own statutes, as long as they do not conflict with the Italian legal system. Their relations with the State are regulated by law on the basis of agreements with the relative representations.” (Article 8 – Italian Constitution)

“Everyone has the right to freely profess their religious faith in any form, individually or in groups, to advertise it and to worship it in private or in public, provided that the rites are not contrary to morality.” (Article 19 – Italian Constitution)