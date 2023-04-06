The Department of Cesar shows the deeply rooted roots of Catholicism, so Holy Week represents an opportunity to live joy and faith in God, mainly in municipalities where Catholicism is part of the essence of its people.

Such is the case of the municipality of San Diego, located just 20 minutes from the capital of Cesar, where its spaces have been transformed into true religious settings for locals and visitors.

Currently, the streets through which the processions pass are adorned with 16 murals that relive this historic moment of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Afranio Arzuaga, president of the Brotherhood of Jesus of Nazareth, explained that in the images they will find Jesus represented when he enters Jerusalem triumphantly, the reunion with the Virgin Mary, the crown of thorns, the monstrance, the washing of the feet and the virgin pain, among others.

For this reason, the Government of Cesar has extended an invitation for them to visit the town, through the message “Tour our department”, which is accompanied by images of the murals. Likewise, they encourage holidaymakers not to stop visiting emblematic places such as: Valencia de Jesús, belonging to Valledupar, Manaure and Río de Oro, in the south of Cesar.

San Diego is a municipality that fervently lives Holy Week with traditional religious festivals. In this place the children become protagonists when representing Holy Week. Likewise, the Church of Perpetual Help becomes the epicenter of Catholic devotion, since many come to witness the processions of the Virgin Dolorosa (Holy Wednesday), the procession of Jesus Nazareno (Holy Thursday) and the celebration of the passion of Christ. (Holy Friday).

HOLY TRAVEL

“It’s like being in another place. Muralism inspires faith, it is living with fervor the presence of Jesus Christ during the Greater Week”. Ayarit López Arzuaga stated, while touring the streets of San Diego, where he also highlighted the benefits of gastronomy and sweets.

Likewise, Eduver Saavedra, a resident of Bucaramanga, stated that he is visiting Cesar to take a religious tour of the different towns where the Catholic religion is an incomparable experience. “I come from Valledupar and I will visit a large part of the territory as a faithful believer of this Greater Week.

