Although Manchester City thrashed a discreet AFC Bournemouth in a match valid for matchday number 25 of the Premier League, Colombian Jefferson Lerma is in the news for the great goal he scored against City at the end of the match.

With a score down at 4-0, The Colombian did not lower his arms and was the one who scored the ‘honrilla’ goalas it is popularly known in soccer when a team scores after losing by a landslide.

The score below did not matter: Jefferson Lerma’s goal cheered up AFC Bournemouth fans on a bitter afternoon of defeat and with his skill, he managed to surprise even the technical director.

With this, The Colombian reaffirms his best moment in English footballmanaging to score three times so far this season.

Although the goal did little or nothing affect the interests of Manchester City, the Argentine narrator Bambino Pons dedicated a great narration to the coffee playerpraising his good moves and performance in the match.

“Segura is attacking, Anthony on the outside, Solang is waiting in the middle, this is a goal, Lerma’s goal, listen how it goes, it was Lerma, listen how it goes, Bournemouth goal, that’s good, you have to sing the goal to the South American, he put it up well away from goalkeeper Ederson, the home team’s goal came. This is how he celebrates, because he is scoring a goal for City ”.

Sadly, AFC Bournemouth is located in box number 19 and this commits it to the relegation zone. The Cherries, with this defeat, are penultimate, one point away from safety.