In the match between Real Madrid and Levante in the Women’s Soccer League in Spain, Linda Caicedo He opened the scoring for the white team in the 14th minute, where in a good collective move he managed to get past the Spanish club’s strong defense.

A wall with one of her teammates was the key to being face to face with the Levante goalkeeper, who was not strong enough to cover the Colombian’s shot, which put her team ahead.

See here the first goal of Linda Caicedo in the Spanish women’s league: