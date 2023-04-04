Luis Sinisterra shines in the Premier League. After several months of injury, the Colombian was reported with a score in the partial victory of his team against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds, who are fighting to maintain their category in a season that has been marked by many ups and downs, partially win 2-1 playing at home, in a game that is crucial for the bottom of the table.

The Colombian’s score came in the 45+1 minute of the first half, just before the break, which made it possible to put concrete figures on the scoreboard and give his team the victory by the minimum difference.

In his score, Sinisterra took the ball from the left side of the field and went to the center of the area, where he hooked an opponent and took a powerful placed shot that left Keylor Navas without options.

“Start from the left. Hook in. Pause. Hook again and excellent definition to beat Keylor Navas. Great goal by Colombian Luis Sinisterra in Leeds against Nottingham Forest”, this is how the Argentine journalist described the annotation Juan Pablo Varsky.

Relive Luis Sinisterra’s great goal against Nottingham Forest: