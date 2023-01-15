Home News Relive Miss Universe 2023 minute by minute
News

Relive Miss Universe 2023 minute by minute

by admin
Relive Miss Universe 2023 minute by minute

The countdown to the gala begins Miss Universe 2023 and the Colombians are eager to see our representative, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal, modeling on the runways of New Orleans. If you want to know everything that happens during this ceremony, follow our minute by minute.

Millions of Colombians are waiting for the transmission of the 71st edition of Miss Universe, after the pandemic and with a hectic geopolitical context.

For this reason, in a few hours the world will focus its attention on the central night of Miss Universe 2023, which will begin in Colombia time at 8:00 p.m.

The entire event lasts between three and four hours and viewers will have the opportunity to make their own judgments and opinions about the performance of all the contestants.

The broadcast will start at 8 pm. Everything would go, approximately, until 11 at night, toAlthough it could be extended a little more for commercial spaces and for unforeseen events.

In that logic, these are the hours in the rest of the region:

  • México – 7:00 p.m.
  • Peru – 8:00 pm
  • Ecuador – 8:00 p.m.
  • Bolivia – 9:00 p.m.
  • Venezuela – 9:00 p.m.
  • Puerto Rico – 9:00 p.m.
  • Dominican Republic – 9:00 p.m.
  • Argentina – 10:00 p.m.
  • Brazil – 10:00 pm
  • Chile – 10:00 p.m.

In Colombia, the transmission will be in charge of Canal RCN, which will include Sandra Bohórquez, Maythe González and Carlos Calero on its list of presenters. At the same time, the TNT movie channel will cover the 71st edition of Miss Universe.

Minute by minute

You may also like

20 most used Anglicisms in Spanish (I)

Cuban state companies take advantage of the trend...

To Fidel, thank you, for the “luxury” of...

I have an infinite possibility of characters

Cuban immigration crisis is US domestic policy

These will be the road closures for the...

HOROSCOPE for January 15: An old acquaintance

Digital entry registration will be mandatory from January...

The US sent a donation of equipment for...

US Embassy in Havana clarifies doubts about the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy