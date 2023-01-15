The countdown to the gala begins Miss Universe 2023 and the Colombians are eager to see our representative, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal, modeling on the runways of New Orleans. If you want to know everything that happens during this ceremony, follow our minute by minute.

Millions of Colombians are waiting for the transmission of the 71st edition of Miss Universe, after the pandemic and with a hectic geopolitical context.

For this reason, in a few hours the world will focus its attention on the central night of Miss Universe 2023, which will begin in Colombia time at 8:00 p.m.

The entire event lasts between three and four hours and viewers will have the opportunity to make their own judgments and opinions about the performance of all the contestants.

The broadcast will start at 8 pm. Everything would go, approximately, until 11 at night, toAlthough it could be extended a little more for commercial spaces and for unforeseen events.

In that logic, these are the hours in the rest of the region:

México – 7:00 p.m.

Peru – 8:00 pm

Ecuador – 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 9:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico – 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic – 9:00 p.m.

Argentina – 10:00 p.m.

Brazil – 10:00 pm

Chile – 10:00 p.m.

In Colombia, the transmission will be in charge of Canal RCN, which will include Sandra Bohórquez, Maythe González and Carlos Calero on its list of presenters. At the same time, the TNT movie channel will cover the 71st edition of Miss Universe.

Minute by minute