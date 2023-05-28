Relive the goal of Óscar Cortés with which Colombia Sub 20 tied Senegal

ran the minute 94:50 of the game, Senegal rejected a half ball believing that they already had the three points in their pocket. But that is where the Africans fail and especially in youth categories: They did not follow the manual that indicates that the center is never rejected and much less if it is with little or no power and does not exceed half of the field.

The ball landed at the feet of Castillo Manyoma and he stopped her chest and sent a millimeter pass to the area that the Millonarios player took advantage of Óscar Cortés and sent to the back of the net with a subtle touch from the right, one of those who are going to place.

Cortés, a figure of the Colombian National Team, celebrated by pointing to the shield and kissing the shirt before the mountain of players arrived to do the popular ‘load load’ to seal the 1-1. With this result, The Colombian sub 20 team led by Héctor Cárdenas took first place in group C with seven points.

Senegal, meanwhile, was eliminated from the U20 World Cup with just two points. Those who also celebrated Colombia’s goal were the Israeliswho entered the octagonal seconds with only four points.

Goal by Óscar Cortés against Senegal