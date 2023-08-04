Home » Relive the goals of the victory of Atlético Nacional Vs Racing
Relive the goals of the victory of Atlético Nacional Vs Racing

The rematch will be at the Cilindro de Avellaneda on August 10. The Argentine team would have to beat Nacional with a difference of two goals if they want to define the passage to the quarterfinals from the penalty spot.

Yerson Candelo is dispatched against executives of Nacional

Football player Yerson Division gave an interview to VBar Caracol regarding his departure from National Athleticwho recently left twelve players.

And it is that Mauricio Navarro would have given his own version about the departure of Candelo, which was denied by the player, who completed five years in the purslane team.

Yerson Candelo’s version

The already well-known midfielder of the purslane saga explained that, once he returned from vacation, he was called to the office of the sports director, who told him that this season they had not contemplated having him in the team, being one of the reasons that they want to give more opportunities to the younger generation of footballers.

And it is that Candelo did not hide his annoyance when exposing that about two months ago he had been meeting with Esteban Escobar, who would have told him that they wanted to have him in Nacional until December. So the decision took him by surprise.

Likewise, he ruled out having wanted to interfere in the technical work and assured that he had “a very good relationship with all the youngsters (…) I was always there to support them.”

