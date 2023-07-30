Relive the goals of the women’s Colombian National Team against Germany

The Colombian women’s soccer team achieved an agonizing and historic victory against the favorite Germany. In a first half in which the ‘cafeteras’ managed to contain their rival defensively, those led by Nelson Abadía were applied on the mark but not very offensive.

Already for the second part, a stadium where the majority of Colombian fans were seen, the ‘tricolor’ changed its strategy without neglecting the German attack, found speed in Linda Caicedo and the way to hurt the Europeans. And that was how the great goal came that put the Colombians ahead in the marker.

After a rebound in the German area, Caicedo took possession of the ball and between two ‘Teuton’ players, he took a shot that reached the angle of the German goalkeeper. Colombia gave the surprise at minute 52 ‘.

The German players went on the attack looking to balance the score, but found a strong defense and the security of Catalina Pérez, Colombian goalkeeper. However, the advantage lasted until the end of the match, when at 89′ Popp converted the equalizer through a penalty.

However, and although it seemed that the game would end evenly, a result that was still good for Colombia, at the last breath a corner kick found Manuela Vanegas’s head and gave victory to the ‘tricolor’ in an agonizing manner.

