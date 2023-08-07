Relive the great goal scored by Luis Díaz with Liverpool

Luis Diaz He continues to demonstrate all his power in international football, which is why he has already finished his preseason with Liverpool, keeping his standards high, a category with which the fans feel more and more pleased with the Colombian’s presence there.

Faced with Darmstadt, recently promoted to the Bundesliga, Liverpool won their last friendly of the preseason on Monday (3-1) with a great goal from Colombian Luis Díaz, who put the icing on the cake to a good match for Jürgen Klopp’s men with a heel that closed the summer of the “reds” in a big way.

Also read: Atlético Nacional makes a claim for arbitration against Racing

In just a few days, Liverpool will start the official season with their commitment in the Premier League against Chelsea. Start a new stage after the departure of many key players in recent times. Names like Fabinho, Jordan Herdenson, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keïta or James Milner are no longer on the squad. Almost all but Fabinho and Henderson went free. In box, the club entered 60.70 million euros, an estimable figure.

With her, some of her substitutes were from the beginning in the last rehearsal of the summer. Above all two, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the two great investments of Liverpool for the next course. Between them, they add an expense of 112 million euros, a more than respectable figure.

The public that went to the Deepdale stadium in Preston to check the state of their team before the kick-off at the start of the season was satisfied. Klopp’s men gave a good image. Solid and effective. Still an abyss from the best times of the German coach at Liverpool, but looking good for when the orchestra tunes all its instruments.

The desire to please their fans caused a whirlwind for Liverpool from the start, which took the lead in just two minutes with the successes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota. The first hit with a rebound under the goal after a corner kick, while the second made good suffocating pressure from the Egyptian, who stole the ball and assisted his teammate to increase the income.

Darmstadt responded with their first and only goal very soon, after ten minutes, with a one-on-one well resolved by Mathias Honsak, who took advantage of one of the few chances available to the German team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

