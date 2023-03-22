The enemy is coming over the data lines, unexpectedly and with full force. Cyber ​​attacks can paralyze companies and critical infrastructure. The German economy suffered damage of around 200 billion euros last year due to theft of IT equipment and data, espionage and sabotage. For comparison: in 2019 it was around 100 billion euros.

The threat of hacker attacks is growing

These are the results of a study commissioned by the digital association Bitkom, for which more than 1,000 companies from all sectors were surveyed. Practically every company in Germany is a victim: 84 percent of the companies were affected, another nine percent assume it will be. Attacks from Russia and China have skyrocketed. “At the latest with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and hybrid warfare in the digital sphere, too, the threat posed by cyber attacks to the economy has become the focus of companies and politicians. Regardless of this, the threat level is high,” says Bitkom President Achim Berg .

According to Berg, the attackers are becoming more and more professional and can often be found in organized crime, with the distinction between criminal gangs and state-controlled groups becoming increasingly difficult. However, the results also showed that companies can ensure that attacks are repelled or at least the damage is limited with suitable measures and precautions. Experts expect that the need for technology solutions in the cyber security sector will increase significantly in the coming years. According to the data portal Statistics, sales in the cyber security market will be around 170 billion euros worldwide this year. By the year 2027 it should be 250 billion euros.

Palo Alto Networks: Rely on the market leader

Companies specializing in IT security benefit from this trend. The Solactive Cyber ​​Security Index could be interesting for investors who believe this industry has potential. The index reflects the price development of companies that have significant sales in the cyber security segment. Among the barometer’s top values ​​is Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PAL), one of the world‘s largest providers of cybersecurity solutions. The US security company supplies customers with firewalls. With the help of cloud-based technology, Palo Alto also protects the firewalls against hacker attacks. The company works for over 60,000 organizations in more than 150 countries.

The IT security specialist is growing dynamically and is in the black. Profits have increased steadily in recent years. In 2022 there were 3.8 billion euros – after 3.0 billion in the previous year. In the current year, the stock has marched straight up. For most pundits, the paper is still a buy. Analysts’ median target price is $219. The stock is currently trading at $190. For investors who prefer to invest in many different companies in the cybersecurity sector, an investment via index certificate (NASDAQ:VS5ZCS) could be an option. The Solactive Cyber ​​Security Index is adjusted semi-annually, with equities weighted equally. This is to avoid cluster risks.

Hermès: Committed to luxury

Similar to the cyber security industry, the luxury sector is stable – even in times of crisis. A prime example of this is the traditional French group Hermès (WKN: 886670) with its high-quality and expensive fashion items. The family business founded by Thierry Hermès in 1837 generates most of its sales with leather goods. The handcrafted items such as bags, luggage, riding utensils and belts are luxury goods that are in great demand all over the world.

In 2022, Hermès increased its sales by almost 30 percent to 11.6 billion euros. All in all, the French earned around 3.4 billion euros that year, after a good 2.4 billion euros in the previous year. There was also tailwind recently from the important market in Asia. The end of the corona restrictions in China contributed to this. The Middle Kingdom has been a gigantic luxury market with high growth rates for years. Incidentally, when it comes to sales in Asia, Hermès takes a different approach than many of its competitors: while most western textile companies have their goods produced cheaply in Asia for the western market, the French do exactly the opposite: they manufacture their items in Europe and sell a large proportion of them of them in Asia.

Except for 2020 – the year of the outbreak of the pandemic – Hermès has increased its sales year after year in the past decade. For example, it was around five billion euros in 2016 and around 9 billion euros in 2021. Net margins have always been a respectable 20 percent over the past five years. Experts expect that the high level will continue in the next three years. In the past twelve months, the share price has actually only known one direction: upwards. The only drop of bitterness: With a 2023 price-earnings ratio (P/E) of 47, the stock, which is currently listed at around 1,760 euros, is already very highly valued. For investors, this means: Only if Hermès manages to achieve even higher returns in the future than the market has already priced in, will the price continue to rise significantly.

Illumina: AI drives the business

A third trend topic that is not likely to disappear from the scene anytime soon is artificial intelligence (AI). This refers to (digital) intelligent systems that carry out certain tasks independently, can deal with changes that occur and learn from situations. AI is expected to bring about groundbreaking progress in a number of areas. A prime example of this is AI in medicine.

By analyzing thousands of medical histories, computer applications can learn to individually predict the course of illness and therapy. From genetic analyzes and image data, they can calculate the aggressiveness of a tumor and predict whether radiotherapy or chemotherapy is more promising. It used to take years to fully decode the human genome. US genetic engineering equipment manufacturer Illumina (NASDAQ:ILLUME) does this in just 25 minutes today. The gene specialist is considered a leading provider for the sequencing of DNA, which is used in life sciences, genetic diseases and cancer, for example.

Even if revenue has recently been lower, analysts expect an improvement in sales and profits. This year, the group’s sales should improve by seven to ten percent. Earnings per share are expected to be between $1.25 and $1.50. Experts also assume that free cash flow will almost quadruple from $106 to $414 million. This could be used to kickstart future projects.

Investors who are interested in the luxury goods and AI sectors can invest in these sectors with corresponding exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and thus spread their investment across many values.

Text: Gian Hessami for the editorial team smartbroker.de

Tipp: Whether aggressively positioning yourself for the next bull run with stocks or protecting your capital with bonds and derivatives: the Five Lions certificate combines various investment strategies in order to deliver above-average performance in the long term. Find out more now!