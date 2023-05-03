Relying on Labor Creation to Steadily Promote Chinese-style Modernization_Guangming.com

On the occasion of the “May 1st” International Labor Day, General Secretary Xi Jinping extended festive congratulations and sincere condolences to the working people across the country, and encouraged the working people to vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, the spirit of labor, and the spirit of craftsman, and work honestly and diligently , be determined to innovate, dare to be the first, rely on labor creation to firmly promote Chinese-style modernization, and give full play to the main force in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Labor is the essential activity of human beings and the fundamental force to promote the progress of human society. Marx pointed out: “If any nation stops working, let alone a year, even a few weeks, it will perish.” The glory of labor and the creation of greatness are the basic viewpoints of the Marxist concept of labor and an important aspect of the law of progress of human civilization. Interpretation is also a spiritual gene deeply rooted in the blood of the Chinese nation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized the importance of labor, deeply pointing out that “labor is the source of all happiness”, “labor is the only way to success”, and “the quality of labor is crucial to a country and a country. National development is vital.”

Labor creates happiness, hard work makes great achievements. Every step the Chinese nation has taken from standing up, becoming rich and becoming strong is soaked in the hard work, sweat and silent dedication of hundreds of millions of working people. From Zhao Zhankui, who “worked in the border areas with a banner”, and Zhen Rongdian, the “standard bearer of the New Labor Movement” during the new democratic revolution, to Wang Jinxi, the “iron man” during the socialist revolution and construction period, and Shi Chuanxiang, who “would rather be dirty for one person in exchange for cleanliness for all” , to the “blue-collar expert” Kong Xiangrui and “knowledge worker” Deng Jianjun in the new era of reform and opening up and socialist modernization… It is precisely because of the hard work and selfless dedication of each laborer that the majesty of socialism has been built brick by brick. building. Entering the new era, a large number of advanced role models such as Zhu Shijie, the “Bridge Crane Champion”, Gao Fenglin, the “Gold Medal Welder”, and Huang Dafa, the “Contemporary Foolish Old Man”, have contributed to the motherland and forged ahead with the new era, inspiring the people to strive to be the leaders of the new era. The strugglers have written a new chapter of “Chinese Dream · Labor Beauty”. It can be said that all the development achievements made in contemporary China and the happy life that the Chinese people enjoy today are all achieved by the working people rolling up their sleeves.

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” to inherit the past and usher in the future. To do a good job in all aspects of economic and social development, and to achieve a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, we must closely rely on the people and always serve the people. Start a new game. We must vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, the spirit of work, and the spirit of craftsman in the whole society, implement the major policy of respecting labor, respecting knowledge, respecting talents, and respecting creation, and establish the concepts of hard work, honest labor, and creative labor, so that labor is glorious and creation is great. The sonorous strong voice of the times. Party committees and governments at all levels should fully stimulate the labor enthusiasm and innovation and creativity of the working people, effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of the working people, help the working people solve their worries and problems, and promote the further formation of a good atmosphere of advocating labor and respecting workers in the whole society.

The grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, everyone has a share in the results, and everyone has a share in the responsibility. Relying on labor creation to solidly promote Chinese-style modernization requires that the broad masses of working people in our country unswervingly listen to the party’s words, unswervingly follow the party, take the goals set by the party and the country as their own life goals, and consciously integrate life ideals and life struggles into Among the great historical achievements of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. We must work honestly based on our own posts, do what we do, love what we do, and practice what we do, develop the habit of being good at learning and thinking diligently, enhance our awareness of innovation, cultivate innovative thinking, adapt to the needs of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, study hard and practice hard , In-depth study, continuously improve the level of technical skills, and make extraordinary achievements in ordinary positions.

“Socialism is achieved, and the new era is achieved through struggle.” In the face of such an era in which thousands of sails compete for success, hundreds of boats compete for success, they have the opportunity to do business, and they are able to do business, as long as the broad working masses thoroughly implement the party’s two If the ten spirits are more closely united around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and if they are diligent in creating and fighting bravely, they will surely be able to create a new era of glory and forge new historical achievements.

[

责编：徐皓 ]