After the vigil acts carried out in the city of Bogotá, the body of maestro Armando Romero Molina, director of the Society of Authors and Composers, will arrive this Saturday at the municipality of Valledupar, where his family, friends and colleagues will receive him with a tribute for his career and work for the benefit of Sayco affiliates.

The remains will be veiled at the ‘Recordar’ funeral home. Subsequently, on Sunday a mass will be celebrated in his memory, in the Ecce Homo cathedral at 10:00 in the morning, from where the funeral procession will depart to his last resting place in Jardines de Valledupar.

The Corporate Director of the Society of Authors and Composers, Maestro Armando Romero Molina, died in the last few hours in Bogotá, after suffering a heart attack, when he was in his office at the Sayco headquarters.

The 63-year-old teacher was transferred to the Los Nogales clinic, located in the north of the city, where he received immediate medical attention but unfortunately died minutes later.

Armando Romero Molina, was a renowned composer of vallenata music, a native of Urumita-Guajira, author of songs such as When I arrive in temper, The perfect female, I sing for you, Amañadora, The little game is over, Come on, Compadre, Always, performed by great artists including Silvestre Dangond, Peter Manjarres, Los Betos, Diomedes Díaz, Jorge Oñate, Churo Díaz and Farid Ortiz.

