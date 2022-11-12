Home News Remanzacco, double hit of thieves in houses
Remanzacco, double hit of thieves in houses

Thieves in action, in the night between Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November, in the territory of the Municipality of Remanzacco. In particular, two homes were hit. In one, located in via del Convento, a bag containing documents has disappeared.

The landlady, a woman of about sixty, reported the incident to the local police. And the same thing had to be done by a fellow villager who lives in the parts of via dei Casali Propetto.

The criminals stole cash from him for around 450 euros. In both cases the thieves managed to break into the houses after having forced the windows.

