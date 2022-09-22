Wang Haidong, director of the Department of Aging Health of the National Health and Health Commission, said at a recent press conference held by the National Health and Health Commission that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the policy system has been continuously improved, and the work has been implemented. Significant progress and results have been achieved in aging work. By the end of 2021, 1.03 billion people nationwide have participated in basic pension insurance, and basic medical insurance has covered 1.36 billion people.

According to reports, by the end of 2021, the number of elderly people aged 60 and above in China will reach 267 million, accounting for 18.9% of the total population; the number of elderly people aged 65 and above will reach more than 200 million, accounting for 14.2% of the total population.

Wang Haidong said that in the past ten years, my country has continuously strengthened the top-level design of aging work, continuously improved the multi-level social security system, continued to strengthen the construction of the elderly care service system, solidly promoted the construction of the elderly health service system, continued to expand the social participation of the elderly, and steadily promoted the elderly-friendly model. social construction.

With the rapid development of population aging, the construction of elderly care service system is increasingly important and urgent. Li Yongxin, deputy director of the Department of Elderly Care Services of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, introduced that the elderly care service system is one of the three major systems for implementing the national strategy to actively respond to population aging, focusing on solving the problem of “sustaining the elderly”.

According to reports, from 2012 to 2021, the central government has invested a total of 35.9 billion yuan to support the construction of elderly care service facilities. Up to now, community elderly care services have basically covered urban communities and more than half of rural communities. As of the first quarter of 2022, there were 360,000 elderly care service institutions and facilities nationwide, with 8.126 million beds, nearly double the number at the end of 2012.

According to reports, in the next step, the National Health Commission will work with all localities and departments to implement the national strategy to actively respond to population aging, integrate the concept of positive aging and healthy aging into the entire process of economic and social development, and speed up the improvement of the social security system and the elderly care service system. , a health support system, so that the elderly can share the fruits of reform and development and enjoy a healthy and happy old age. (Reporter Wu Jiajia)