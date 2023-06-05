Home » Remarks on the self-destruction of the Cheonan ship Lee Rae-gyeong, chairman of the Innovation Committee of the Democratic Party…“Sorry about the witch hunt”
News

Remarks on the self-destruction of the Cheonan ship Lee Rae-gyeong, chairman of the Innovation Committee of the Democratic Party…“Sorry about the witch hunt”

by admin
Remarks on the self-destruction of the Cheonan ship Lee Rae-gyeong, chairman of the Innovation Committee of the Democratic Party…“Sorry about the witch hunt”

Lee Rae-gyeong, chairman of the Organization for Democratic Innovation, expressed his resignation
“It is very regrettable that we became the target of a witch-hunt political dispute”
“I want to conclude with a prayerful heart in front of history”

▲Lee Rae-gyeong, chairman of the board for another 100 years. Provided by the Democratic Party

Lee Rae-gyeong, who was appointed as the chairman of the Innovation Organization of the Democratic Party of Korea, expressed his resignation on the 5th.

In a statement of resignation this afternoon, Chairman Lee said, “As a citizen, I decided to take on the responsibility of the innovation organization with difficulty with the determination to help open a new future for the Republic of Korea through the change of the Democratic Party. However, he regrets that the judgments and opinions of his signature have become the subject of a witch-hunt-style dispute.”

“It is my personal opinion that this is an incident that compresses the current situation in Korean society,” he said, “because the continuation of the controversy is a burden on the Democratic Party, which is a public party, so I would like to decline the position in charge of the innovation organization.”

Chairman Lee said, “I sincerely hope, but I hope that the Democratic Party will overcome the national crisis and find the right person to lead the way to new politics by using this time as an opportunity to plant.” I earnestly ask you to join us.” He added, “With a prayerful heart in front of history, I want to put an end to this situation caused by me.”

See also  Juventus: two mayors resign

As soon as Chairman Lee was appointed as the chairman of the Democratic Party’s Innovation Organization, the comments he made through his social media in the past became controversial.

On February 10, he defined the Cheonan incident on his Facebook page as “a self-destruct incident orchestrated by the US hegemony.” Also, referring to the shooting down of a Chinese reconnaissance balloon by the United States, “The US hegemony forces that destroyed inter-Korean relations by fabricating the self-destructed Cheonan incident, this time consider China’s meteorological balloon as a tremendous national threat, like an alien invasion. It exaggerates and makes headlines every day, and the empty Korean media are busy dictating it.”

In addition, Chairman Lee posted a post expressing hostility toward the Yoon Seok-yeol government.

Chairman Lee said on Facebook on February 2nd, “The Republic of Korea has fallen into a complex crisis with the ‘Yoonga (Yoon Seok-yeol government)’ group,” and said that the Yoon government was “a gangster group disguised as the rule of law.” At the same time, he criticized, “The only way is to bring Yunga’s group out of power as soon as possible.”

You may also like

Erdogan’s new deputy: Fighting inflation in Türkiye is...

a slab of pavement gave way

Change from Baumgartner from Hoffenheim to Leipzig apparently...

The tax benefits for investments in the zomac...

Car bursts into flames – diesel leaks into...

Gendarmerie officers stop the perpetrator of the murder

The Dauphiné will decide if Egan Bernal is...

Gurman: Is Apple Announcing Shorter Siri Wake-Up Calls...

Current research on the burial ground and mine...

Officially, Wydad Temara and Ittihad Khemisset are back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy