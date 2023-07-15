Remember: the peak and broken plate this Monday, July 17

As of July 17, 2023, in Medellín and its metropolitan area, the Pico y Placa for cars and motorcycles will be rotated. The rule will continue from Monday to Friday, between 5:00 am and 8:00 pm

This time, the period of the new digits will be extended until February 2, 2024 and will continue without exempt roads in the urban area of ​​the city.

The draw for the rotation was held on Thursday, June 8, when the digits of the license plates for each business day of the week were randomly assigned for motorcycles, private vehicles, and public service vehicles.

The first week of the measure (between July 17 and 21) will be educational, and from July 24 it will be punitive. Failure to comply generates a fine of 15 current legal daily minimum wages and the immobilization of the vehicle.

The restriction includes campers, motorcycles and ATVs, and will be done according to the last digit of the license plate. For two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds, it will apply with the first number of the license plate, as follows:

In relation to the Pico y Placa of the first half of 2023, there was a significant drop compared to the second half of 2022 of more than one million 400 thousand fewer cars circulating on the streets of the city, as well as the reduction of more than one million 100 thousand motorcycles in the same period of time that no longer circulate in Pico y Placa.

This shows that the measure meets the objective of reducing the flow of vehicles on the streets and reducing the environmental footprint of pollution.

