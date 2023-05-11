Remember what is the amount from which your savings accounts can be seized

Savings accounts in Colombia cannot be seized, and that is a fact that few Colombians know and that banks do not disclose so that their users are up to date with the regulations that favor them.

If you have a savings account in any bank with less than $44,600,000 in balance, the bank cannot seize it.

If this happens to you, through the right of petition or guardianship, or by going to the Financial Superintendency, you may request that the embargo be lifted from your bank accounts. However, the entity also assured that the benefit does not apply in cases of claims for food, because there is special protection for food credit and the vital minimum of those who request this payment.

The readjustment of the amount of non-seizure of savings accounts is carried out each year based on article 2 of decree 564 of 1996, that is, for next year it will be a higher figure than the Superfinanciera always discloses through a circular .

On the other hand, the annual circular of the Financial Superintendence also establishes that when a person dies, deposits and bank accounts with up to a certain balance may be delivered directly to spouses, permanent partners and heirs without the need for succession trials, to this year that amount is up to $74’358,288.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

