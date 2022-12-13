Today (December 13) is the ninth National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre Victims. On December 13, 1937, the Japanese invaders invaded Nanjing and began a massacre that lasted for more than 40 days, killing more than 300,000 lives. In 2014, my country established December 13th as the National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre Victims in the form of legislation.

This morning, mourning activities were carried out in memorial halls and red education bases in Beijing, Liaoning, Jiangxi and other places. Cherish the memory of the martyrs, remember the history, and cherish peace.

Beijing: Memorial Hall of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression

This morning, the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression reopened. In front of the relief of the “Medal of Independence and Freedom”, the museum staff and citizen representatives held flowers to mourn for all the dead compatriots killed by the Japanese invaders, and presented flowers to commemorate the innocent victims of the Nanjing Massacre and all the victims of Japanese aggression The dead compatriots killed by the oracles, and the memory of the revolutionary martyrs and national heroes who gave their lives for the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Dong Lixin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chinese People’s Anti-Japanese War Memorial Hall: Remember this tragic history of national destruction and human death, and condemn the brutal crimes of the Japanese invaders. Remember the innocent compatriots who died and the revolutionary martyrs who died heroically, and convey the belief and strength of peaceful development.

Shenyang, Liaoning: Pictures of flowers enshrined in mourning bear witness to history

At 10 a.m., in the preface hall of the “September 18th” History Museum in Shenyang, Liaoning, more than a hundred representatives from all walks of life lined up neatly and presented the chrysanthemums and candles in their hands to the lying stele, which symbolizes the eternal heroism of the nation. to express condolences. People also visited the photo exhibition commemorating the 85th anniversary of the death of the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. One by one photos and historical pictures described the brutal massacre committed by the Japanese invaders in Nanjing in 1937, and accused the world of Japanese militarism in the war of aggression against China. The heinous crimes committed by the Chinese against the unarmed Chinese people.

Jiangxi: Red torch passed down from generation to generation

In the exhibition hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Nanchang, Jiangxi, local students came here to visit and remember. The narrator led everyone to review the various crimes committed by the Japanese invaders in Nanjing, and told the origin and historical significance of the Memorial Day of the Nanjing Massacre. Everyone listened carefully, followed the footsteps of the revolutionary martyrs, accepted the baptism of the spirit of the War of Resistance, and passed on the red torch from generation to generation.